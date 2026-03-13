Why Ozempic users are actually spending more on high-end chocolate

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Chocolate sales are rising faster among people using weight-loss drugs than in the rest of the population, according to a new report.

Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Sprüngli cited data countering predictions that GLP-1 drugs would reduce interest in sweets.

Semaglutide medications, like Ozempic and Wegovy, mimic the natural hormone GLP‑1 (glucagon‑like peptide‑1), while tirzepatides (such as Mounjaro and Zepbound) target both GLP-1 receptors and GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) receptors.

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While consumers taking these drugs may be cutting back on high-calorie foods like pasta and pizza, they are still looking for indulgence, Chief Executive Adalbert Lechner said during a recent news conference.

"They are upgrading to premium products," Lechner said. "Less is more — small rewards with a moment of bliss rather than mindless munching."

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An internal company study found that 15% of U.S. households use GLP-1s medications — and those households accounted for roughly 17.5% of chocolate sales in the dataset. Lindt also reported that U.S. premium chocolate sales rose nearly 17% among GLP-1 users in 2025, compared with about 6.5% growth among non-users.

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"Consumers worldwide continue to seek quality and moments of indulgence," Lechner said in a news release.

However, a 2025 study from Cornell University and Numerator suggests a different trend. That report found GLP-1 users cut spending on calorie-dense snacks by about 10%, with "similarly large decreases" in sweets, baked goods and cookies.

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"The main pattern is a reduction in overall food purchases," said Sylvia Hristakeva, an assistant professor and co-author of the Cornell study. "Only a small number of categories show increases, and those are modest relative to the overall decline."

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Despite these findings, Lechner said he does not view the popularization of weight-loss drugs as a threat to business.

Analysts had expected the introduction of GLP-1 pills to negatively affect the food industry over the next few years.

Experts predict that the oral versions of the weight-loss medications will expand the market to include more men and younger patients.

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Fox News Digital reached out to pharmaceutical developers of GLP-1 medications for comment.