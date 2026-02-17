Retro Jell-O shot is reinvented as high-end craft cocktail — and customers are paying up

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Once a staple of house parties and college gatherings, Jello-O shots are making a comeback — and not just at home.

A neon-colored party gimmick of days gone by is now being reimagined with craft spirits and layered flavors at bars across America.

This isn't the first time the gelatin-based drink has surged in popularity: Jell-O shots drew national attention in the 1980s and 1990s.

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Randall M. Kessler, a Georgia-based attorney, remembers the era well. He was interviewed by The Wall Street Journal about the trend in the early 1990s, he said.

"As a brand-new lawyer, I called my folks and said I had good news and bad news," he told Fox News Digital. "The good news is that I was actually quoted in The Wall Street Journal."

"Of course, the bad news was that it was not for being a successful lawyer — but for having and hosting parties where we served Jell-O shots, starting with my days in law school," he added.

Decades later, the once-ubiquitous party staple is resurfacing — this time with a more refined edge.

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Today, Jell-O shots are reemerging as a legitimate cocktail trend, Bartender Magazine's Ryan Foley told Fox News Digital.

Foley pointed to elevated "cocktail jellies" being produced for private events and major bars and restaurants. He said nostalgia is a main driver.

"They are tasty, easy and inexpensive to produce. … They also leave a ton of room for creativity."

"Classic cocktails continue to be on the rise, and everyone loves taking twists on classics and turning them into something new and exciting for guests to order," the New Jersey-based expert said.

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"That is why you see the espresso martini taking over. Classics are back and not going anywhere."

Sam Wood, co-owner of Adventure Time Bar in Denver, Colorado, told Fox News Digital the shots are great value for both bars and customers.

"They are tasty, easy and inexpensive to produce … but they also leave a ton of room for creativity," he said.

"People have a love-hate relationship with them until you give them something thoughtful and well-made, and suddenly it feels like a completely different experience."

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This makes Jell-O shots the ultimate "high-low offering" — a high-end execution of a traditionally lowbrow party staple.

"You can be as ambitious as you want on a micro-serving scale, which is low-stakes and surprisingly expressive, even more than a mini martini, which was heavily trending last year."

"Every time I hand one over, people smile," Wood said.

"As younger guests rethink how they drink, this format keeps evolving in interesting, slightly weirder directions, and that is exactly what makes it fun."

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Nostalgia is a key factor in the revival, but not the only one, said Jonathan Alpert, a psychotherapist based in New York City.

"They remind people of simpler, more carefree social moments, which is especially appealing when life feels stressful and expensive," he noted.

"There's something playful and unintimidating about them that lowers social barriers and makes group settings feel more relaxed."

The fact that the drinks are inexpensive and easy to customize makes them even more appealing, Alpert added.

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"I'd expect to see them continue gaining popularity this year, both at home and in bars," he said.