Cholesterol

All red meat is not created equal -- Yes, it can be part of a heart healthy diet
Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, contributing to more than 22,000 deaths each day. But, when it comes to diet and heart disease prevention, the role of red meat is often debated, leaving patients confused and concerned. In the last several years, there has been a growing body of evidence showing lean beef’s positive role in a heart-healthy diet.