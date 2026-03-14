Etiquette expert goes viral for revealing the proper way to eat cereal: 'Diabolical'

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A viral video claiming there is a proper way to eat cereal is stirring debate online — and it involves more utensils than many breakfast eaters might expect.

British etiquette coach William Hanson shared a video on social media at the end of February demonstrating what he says is the correct technique for eating cereal: using a spoon in one hand and a fork in the other.

The video, filmed at a hotel breakfast buffet, has racked up more than five million views on social media and left many scratching their heads.

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"First of all, add your milk of choice," Hanson says in the video. "And then, with a spoon held in your dominant hand and the fork in your non-dominant hand, you will eat."

The fork is used to push cereal onto the spoon, he explains in the short clip, adding that, unlike soup, you do not need to scoop it away from you.

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While the technique is "very niche," the fork helps "keep things neat" and maneuver flakes onto the spoon, explained Australian etiquette expert Jo Hayes.

The extra utensil may make sense with a wide, low-sided bowl, since typical cereal bowls help push cereal onto the spoon, she added.

Hayes told Fox News Digital that while she generally agrees with Hanson's approach, she has never seen someone use a fork for cereal and noted that it can be eaten in a civilized manner with just a spoon.

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The most important rule, she noted, is that diners do not use their fingers to push cereal onto the spoon or lean down toward the bowl.

Some older dining traditions involved elaborate methods for certain dishes, according to Laura Windsor, a British author and etiquette expert who worked on the set of the Netflix series "Bridgerton."

"Traditionally, a spoon would be held in the dominant hand to carry the cereal, while a second utensil — sometimes another spoon, sometimes a fork — was used to scoop or hold the cereal and milk together to prevent spillage," Windsor told Fox News Digital.

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In some cases, dry cereal might have even been dipped into a separate bowl of milk before being eaten, she said.

But Windsor acknowledged that such approaches would feel excessive for most modern breakfasts. "All of this seems a little complicated, especially first thing in the morning," she said.

The technique divided social media users.

"I can’t tell if this is rage bait or not," one Instagram user wrote. "I think he's messing with us," another said.

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Someone else chimed in, "Using a fork to eat cereal is diabolical."

Others, however, were open to the idea.

"I would definitely eat my cereal with a fork just to add a splash of class to my meal," one commenter wrote.

Across the pond, etiquette experts told Fox News Digital the fork rule was news to them.

"The rules of the table aren’t always the same on both sides of the Atlantic," said California etiquette expert Lisa Mirza Grotts.

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"To my knowledge, there is no etiquette basis for using two utensils when eating cereal," she added. "At the Western table, cereal has always been a single-spoon dish. The spoon was designed for foods served in a bowl — nothing more is required."

Nikki Sawhney, founder of the New England School of Protocol, agreed.

While using a fork to eat cereal could simply be a personal habit for convenience, she argues the practice may actually be better for informal settings.

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"For example, one may use a fork to break up a large cluster of granola," Sawhney said.

She recommends reading the room and avoiding unnecessary complications.

"Adding extra utensils or steps can sometimes make simple meals feel more awkward or cumbersome," she said, adding, "Modern etiquette should try to simplify dining practices."

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As one TikTok user put it, "Being classy is cool, but there are limits."

Hanson, the author of "Just Good Manners: A Quintessential Guide to Courtesy, Charm, Grace and Decorum," has sparked online debate over etiquette before.

Last year, he went viral after claiming the "only way" to eat a banana properly is with a knife and fork.

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This year, his cereal tip even made it onto "Saturday Night Live." Afterward, he posted a poll on Facebook asking, "Have I gone too far?" Eighty-three percent of nearly 5,000 voters said "Goodness yes," while 15% said "Absolutely not."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Hanson for comment.