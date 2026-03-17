Can't sleep? 5 foods that may help you get better rest tonight

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If you've ever struggled to fall asleep, your diet could be playing a bigger role than you think.

Research suggests that certain nutrients — including tryptophan, magnesium and melatonin — are involved in regulating the body's sleep-wake cycle, although experts emphasize that overall dietary patterns matter more than any single food.

"You may have heard before that certain foods can help you sleep better," Kelly Springer, a Skaneateles, New York, nutrition expert, told Fox News Digital. "This fact is backed by science."

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One key reason, she said, is that nutrients like tryptophan, magnesium and melatonin play a role in sleep regulation.

Tryptophan, for example, is an essential amino acid the body converts into serotonin and melatonin — hormones that help control sleep timing.

Amy Davis, a New Orleans-based dietitian, said foods rich in "melatonin, serotonin, magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids and specific amino acids like tryptophan" may help promote relaxation and better sleep overall.

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Below are five foods backed by experts to consider adding to your evening routine.

1. Tart cherries

Tart cherries are one of the few natural food sources of melatonin, the hormone that signals to your body that it's time to wind down, Davis said.

"Research indicates cherries can help with insomnia and overall sleep quality," Davis told Fox News Digital.

Tart cherries may help support sleep by increasing melatonin levels, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

They've also gained popularity thanks to viral "sleepy girl mocktail" recipes, Davis said — but the benefits go beyond trends.

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A small serving of tart cherry juice in the evening may be a simple way to support your body's natural sleep rhythm.

2. Turkey

Turkey has long been associated with post-meal drowsiness, especially on Thanksgiving — and there's a scientific reason why.

It's rich in tryptophan, which helps the body produce serotonin and melatonin.

Research suggests, however, that tryptophan's effects on sleep are influenced by overall diet composition and the presence of other nutrients.

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"Having a diet with complete proteins, including tryptophan, especially one to two hours before sleep, can help to regulate this cycle and improve sleep," Springer told Fox News Digital.

3. Salmon

Fatty fish like salmon offers a powerful combination of vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids — nutrients that have been linked in some studies to improved sleep quality.

Vitamin D deficiency has been associated with sleep disorders, Davis said, while omega-3s may play a role in brain function and inflammation, both of which can influence sleep.

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Chilean salmon is often highlighted for its high omega-3 content and relatively low mercury levels — making it a strong choice for regular consumption, Davis said.

4. Milk and yogurt

Dairy products provide a trio of nutrients associated with sleep support: tryptophan, calcium and magnesium.

These compounds are associated with relaxation and may support melatonin production, Davis said.

A small bowl of yogurt or a glass of milk before bed may help your body transition into sleep, though effects can vary from person to person.

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5. Nuts and seeds

Walnuts and almonds contain magnesium, tryptophan and small amounts of melatonin — nutrients that are associated with relaxation and sleep regulation.

Magnesium has been linked to improved sleep quality in some studies, as it may help regulate neurotransmitters involved in sleep and reduce muscle tension.

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Pumpkin and chia seeds are rich in magnesium and contain some tryptophan, "which helps relax muscles and support the body's natural sleep processes," Davis said.

They're also an easy, no-prep snack. A small handful in the evening can provide these nutrients without feeling too heavy before bed.

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While no single food is a cure-all for sleep issues, certain nutrients may support the body's natural sleep processes when included as part of a balanced diet.

Eating balanced meals or light snacks that include protein may "help regulate blood sugar levels, which decreases sleep disruption, and can repair muscles during sleep," Springer said.