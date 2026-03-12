Former NFL star sparks viral debate over tipping practices at self-service restaurants

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As tipping prompts pop up everywhere — from coffee counters to convenience stores — many Americans are feeling fed up and confused about what's appropriate. Now, even former NFL star J.J. Watt is weighing in.

Watt recently ignited debate on X after questioning whether to tip in a self-service scenario.

He asked followers what they would do in the following scenario: You order at a counter, find your own table, fill your own coffee and retrieve your own food when a buzzer goes off.

AMERICANS ARE FED UP WITH TIPPING CULTURE AS NEARLY 9 IN 10 SAY IT'S COMPLETELY 'OUT OF CONTROL'

But then you face an iPad screen prompting you to tip 20%, 25%, 30% or some other amount — with 20% preselected.

"What's your move?" Watt asked.

The post from Wednesday quickly went viral.

It drew more than 15,000 comments and 4 million views — and reignited a national conversation about when tipping is warranted and when it's not.

"I tip simply because I know that servers live in poverty," one user told Watt.

The person added, "With your vast wealth, you should do so also."

Watt, a former Houston Texans defensive end and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, replied that he "obviously" tipped but added, "There are no servers in this situation, which is why I asked the question. It was fully self-service."

The exchange reflects a broader cultural frustration. Nearly nine in 10 Americans believe tipping culture is "out of control," while 83% support banning automatic service charges, according to a new WalletHub survey.

BARTENDERS SAY ONE COMMON REQUEST COSTS THEM TIPS — AND SOME CUSTOMERS HAVE NO IDEA

That sentiment was echoed throughout the comments on X.

"I have long been a solid 20% or higher tipper, but this scenario creates a valid question," one person said. "And it's becoming more and more common."

Many people were less open-minded.

"100% no tip. Ever," one person wrote.

"You tip zero," another added. "Anybody behind a counter is not your responsibility to pay. That's on the company."

ETIQUETTE EXPERT REVEALS 5 COMMON COFFEE SHOP HABITS THAT CUSTOMERS NEED TO STOP

Etiquette experts say the key distinction at the heart of the debate is service versus transaction.

"Gratuity is tied to service," said Lisa Mirza Grotts, a California-based etiquette expert and former director of protocol for San Francisco. "If no service is provided, no gratuity is expected, especially when everything is self-serve."

Grotts said a digital tip prompt is not a "social obligation."

"It's simply a system asking a question," she told Fox News Digital.

AMERICA'S BIGGEST TIPPERS REVEALED: THE 5 MOST AND LEAST 'GENEROUS' STATES

But she acknowledged that, when it starts at 20%, it can be "intimidating." She was shocked to get the prompt for simply buying a candy bar at a convenience store recently.

"Mandatory tipping both reflects and encourages the continuing rise of entitlement culture and the decline of meritocracy."

"It's out of control," she said. "Tipping rewards service versus transactions. And ordering at a counter is nothing more than a transaction."

The tension reflects shifting cultural norms, noted Yonason Goldson, Missouri-based director of Ethical Imperatives LLC.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"The original concept of tipping was to reward good service," Goldson told Fox News Digital. "Mandatory tipping both reflects and encourages the continuing rise of entitlement culture and the decline of meritocracy."

He added that voluntary tipping can foster empathy — but forced tipping often breeds resentment.

"When I'm forced to tip, I feel resentful and diminished," Goldson said. "But voluntary tipping … allows me an opportunity to feel empathy for employees and choose to support them."

Many agreed that mandatory prompts have gotten out of hand.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"In the situation above, a 10% tip is appropriate as no one served you," one man commented on Watt's post. "If they don't let me change it, then it's zero."

Yet some social media users argue that tipping remains a moral choice, regardless of service.

"I tip well anyway. The service industry is hard work," one commenter wrote on Watt's post. "If you can afford it, generosity shouldn't require exemplary service."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Others online took a middle-ground approach, suggesting smaller tips in self-service settings. "For these types of situations, I tip $1.00 regardless," one person said.

Others said they opt for the custom option instead of preset percentages.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Watt's representatives for comment.

Fox News Digital's Andrea Margolis contributed reporting.