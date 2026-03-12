Martha Stewart's cardiologist says a simple smoothie add-in is like 'taking Ozempic'

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Martha Stewart says her cardiologist compared a simple smoothie add-in to "taking Ozempic" — and now she uses it every day.

The lifestyle icon revealed on a recent episode of her podcast that her cardiologist recommended beetroot powder, which she described as beneficial for cardiovascular health and weight loss.

"You lose weight with it," Stewart told her guest, author and jewelry designer Jennifer Fischer. "It's extremely good for heart health."

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Best of all, she added, it's "so delicious," enhancing her daily green juice of spinach, cucumber, ginger, orange peel, celery and parsley.

"It's a very good juice, but now the beets make it even better," Stewart said.

"I'm quite pleased with the beets," she said during the episode. "I don't know if it's acted like Ozempic with me yet, but we'll see," she said during the episode.

Beyond juices and smoothies, the vibrant powder can be stirred into yogurt, oatmeal or hummus. It can also be baked into cakes and even pasta dough.

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Nutrition experts say beetroot works very differently from the GLP-1 drug Ozempic, and there is limited evidence it directly causes sustained weight loss.

Beetroot powder can even be baked into cakes and pasta dough.

Instead of affecting appetite or blood sugar hormones, it supports circulation by boosting nitric oxide, with studies linking it to modest benefits such as lower blood pressure, improved exercise performance and possible cognitive support.

"Beetroot, whether in powder or juice form, is rich in inorganic nitrates," said Theresa Link, a Nebraska-based registered dietitian for Virta Health, a telehealth provider specializing in type 2 diabetes, prediabetes and obesity.

"Once you consume them, your body converts those nitrates into nitric oxide, a molecule that helps relax and widen blood vessels," Link told Fox News Digital.

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"When blood vessels relax, several things happen: Blood pressure can decrease, blood flow improves, oxygen delivery to muscles and tissues increases and overall cardiovascular efficiency may improve."

Nitric oxide may also help mitochondria work more efficiently and use oxygen more effectively. This is why beet products are promoted for heart health and exercise performance, Link said.

A review published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition found that beetroot juice supplements may enhance high-intensity exercise performance and support endurance.

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Drinking beet juice has also been shown to modestly lower blood pressure in several studies.

In a 2025 study published in Free Radical Biology and Medicine, adults who drank beetroot juice twice daily for two weeks experienced significant reductions in blood pressure.

Other research suggests the effects may be short-lived. Blood pressure reductions can peak within a few hours of drinking beet juice and wear off within about 10 hours — meaning consistent intake may be needed to maintain the benefit.

Experts note that while the reductions can be worthwhile, beet juice is not a replacement for prescribed blood pressure medication.

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There is also emerging research on cognitive function. In a small trial published in the European Journal of Nutrition, adults who took a single 3-gram chewable beetroot supplement showed improvements in certain memory measures, though scientists noted more research is needed.

For those inspired by Stewart's juice routine, experts say form matters.

"High-quality beetroot powder is much more concentrated in inorganic nitrates than whole beets," Link noted.

"You can often get a similar nitrate dose from about 1 tablespoon of powder as you would from several whole beets. That means you're getting the potential nitric oxide benefits with fewer total carbohydrates and less food volume."

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Even so, Link said that "when you choose powder, you miss out on the natural fiber found in whole beets, which supports digestion, gut health and blood sugar balance."

Link advised shoppers to read labels carefully.

"Try to choose standardized extracts versus dehydrated beet powder, since standardized extracts tell you exactly how much nitrate is in each scoop," Link said.

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As with many plant-based supplements, sourcing and quality can vary.

Some beetroot supplements have tested positive for trace heavy metals such as cadmium and lead, so experts recommend choosing powders that undergo third-party testing for quality and purity.

Beet supplements are also not for everyone, experts note — including those with kidney stones, low blood pressure or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

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Fox News Digital reached out to Stewart's team for comment.