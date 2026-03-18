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Steak 'n Shake's $2.50 Statue of Liberty milkshake goes viral: 'Rolling the dice on dairy'

Indianapolis-based chain tops vanilla confetti cake shake with dark chocolate Statue of Liberty figure

By Khloe Quill Fox News
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Steak 'n Shake has rolled out a new deal to celebrate America's 250th anniversary: a $2.50 milkshake topped with a mini Statue of Liberty.

The announcement drew attention on social media after the Indianapolis-based company highlighted the shake this week in a post on X. Commenters expressed excitement over the deal and the patriotic tie-in — while others lamented not having any Steak 'n Shake locations near them.

"Patriot Milkshake now comes with [a] Statue of Liberty. Yes fans, it's dark chocolate!" Steak 'n Shake wrote in its post. 

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"Patriot Shake priced at $2.50 for the rest of the year," it continued. 

The milkshake is described on Steak 'n Shake's website as vanilla ice cream "blended with birthday cake, finished with whipped cream, patriotic sprinkles and an iconic dark chocolate Statue of Liberty."

A Steak 'n Shake is restaurant is shown, left, next to its Patriotic Shake.

Steak 'n Shake is offering its Patriot Milkshake for $2.50 throughout 2026. (iStock; Steak 'n Shake)

Most of the responses on social media were positive, with commenters sharing their enthusiasm. 

"This is what winning looks like," wrote one person. 

"My new MAHA diet won't allow this … but it looks delish," said another.

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"Can't wait to try one," wrote someone else.

"Rolling the dice on dairy has never looked so good, oh my god," yet another said.

Milkshakes in a line

"Whatcha got for the lactose intolerant folks?" someone wrote about the new shakes (not pictured). (iStock)

A few commenters were less enthusiastic.

"Are those naturally colored sprinkles or artificial colored sprinkles?" one commenter asked.

"Whatcha got for the lactose intolerant folks?" wrote another.

Others rose to the company's defense.

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"It's cheap and has more effort than 99% of fast-food items nowadays, plus it's patriotic," someone responded.

Many commenters complained that while they'd like to try the shake, there are no Steak 'n Shake locations in their area.

Customers sit inside a Steak 'n Shake restaurant at night.

Many said they would like to try the shake, but noted there are no Steak 'n Shake locations in their area. (iStock)

"Can you please build a location in Phoenix?" one commenter wrote.

"Alexa, find me the nearest Steak N Shake in TN I must go," someone else wrote.

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"Visiting Texas soon. I'm definitely coming to get one!" another said.

Several commenters remarked that they'd already traveled to try the shake.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Steak 'n Shake for comment.

The announcement came on the same day that Steak 'n Shake debuted its new tater tots made with beef tallow.

Steak 'n Shake tater tots are shown on a white background, left. A Steak 'n Shake restaurant's drive-thru menu is shown, right.

Steak 'n Shake debuted its beef tallow tater tots earlier this week. (Steak 'n Shake; iStock)

Earlier this year, Steak 'n Shake announced it was removing all microwaves from its kitchens by April 15.

"Quality restaurants don't need microwaves," Steak 'n Shake posted at the time. "It is part of our journey to improve food quality and use traditional methods of cooking only."

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This month, Steak 'n Shake began giving its hourly employees a bitcoin bonus of 21 cents per hour and is offering a $1,000 contribution to the Trump Accounts, "supporting our employees' children."

Khloe Quill is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. She and the lifestyle team cover a range of story topics including food and drink, travel, and health. 

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