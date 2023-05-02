Woody Harrelson reacts to ‘SNL’ backlash, Aerosmith announces farewell tour
TAKING THE HEAT - Woody Harrelson discusses 'SNL' backlash, says he doesn't 'look at that s---.' Continue reading here…
LIVIN' ON THE EDGE - Aerosmith announces farewell tour as Steven Tyler faces sex abuse charges and health concerns. Continue reading here…
‘YELLOWSTONE’ PLEA - Fans beg Kevin Costner for an update on the hit show as rumors swirl. Continue reading here…
BACK TO THE PAST - Michael J. Fox wonders if partying could have led to Parkinson’s disease. Continue reading here…
‘THINKING OUT LOUD’ - Ed Sheeran breaks down about wife's cancer diagnosis amid ‘Thinking Out Loud’ jury trial. Continue reading here…
IN COURT - Gwyneth Paltrow won't collect attorneys fees in ski collision trial. Continue reading here…
CHARLIE'S ANGELS - King Charles' coronation: 8 women before Camilla who could have been queen. Continue reading here…
EXCLUSIVE - LFO’s Brad Fischetti leans on faith after band’s tragedy: ‘When you say yes to God, amazing things happen.’ Continue reading here…
CHARLES, KING CHARLES - King Charles’ Aston Martin, which runs on ‘wine and cheese,’ pays homage to James Bond: royal photographer. Continue reading here…
REST IN PEACE - Singer Gordon Lightfoot, a Canadian 'rare talent,' dies at 84. Continue reading here…
MET MANIA - Met Gala 2023 highlights barely-there fashion, hot date nights and surprise baby announcements. Continue reading here…
