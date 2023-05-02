Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Woody Harrelson reacts to ‘SNL’ backlash, Aerosmith announces farewell tour

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Woody Harrelson Aerosmith split photo

Woody Harrelson reacts to ‘SNL’ backlash; Aerosmith announces farewell tour. (Getty Images)

TAKING THE HEAT - Woody Harrelson discusses 'SNL' backlash, says he doesn't 'look at that s---.' Continue reading here…

LIVIN' ON THE EDGE - Aerosmith announces farewell tour as Steven Tyler faces sex abuse charges and health concerns. Continue reading here…

Kevin Costner in a black suit and black tie looks off in the distance wearing a cowboy hat for 'Yellowstone' photo as John Dutton

"Yellowstone" fans beg Kevin Costner for an update on the hit show as rumors swirl.  (Paramount Network)

‘YELLOWSTONE’ PLEA - Fans beg Kevin Costner for an update on the hit show as rumors swirl. Continue reading here…

BACK TO THE PAST - Michael J. Fox wonders if partying could have led to Parkinson’s disease. Continue reading here…

ed sheeran trial and wife split photo

Ed Sheeran breaks down about wife's cancer diagnosis amid "Thinking Out Loud" jury trial. (Getty Images)

‘THINKING OUT LOUD’ - Ed Sheeran breaks down about wife's cancer diagnosis amid ‘Thinking Out Loud’ jury trial. Continue reading here…

IN COURT - Gwyneth Paltrow won't collect attorneys fees in ski collision trial. Continue reading here…

CHARLIE'S ANGELS - King Charles' coronation: 8 women before Camilla who could have been queen. Continue reading here…

Prince Charles in a blue and red polo shirt walking next to Lady Sarah Spencer in a brightly printed dress

The former Prince Charles was the world’s most eligible bachelor and was nicknamed the "Playboy Prince" for his lengthy dating history. (Getty Images)

EXCLUSIVE - LFO’s Brad Fischetti leans on faith after band’s tragedy: ‘When you say yes to God, amazing things happen.’ Continue reading here…

CHARLES, KING CHARLES - King Charles’ Aston Martin, which runs on ‘wine and cheese,’ pays homage to James Bond: royal photographer. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - Singer Gordon Lightfoot, a Canadian 'rare talent,' dies at 84. Continue reading here…

MET MANIA - Met Gala 2023 highlights barely-there fashion, hot date nights and surprise baby announcements. Continue reading here…

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

