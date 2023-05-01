Met Gala 2023 highlights barely-there fashion, hot date nights and surprise baby announcements

Jennifer Lopez, Gisele Bündchen, Emily Ratajkowski and Salma Hayek dressed to impress at fashion's biggest night out – the Met Gala.

While gorgeous ensembles were featured on the red carpet, the highlights of the evening also came in not one, but two baby announcements.

Serena Williams announced she and husband Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second child, and Karlie Kloss revealed she's expecting once again with her husband, Joshua Kushner.

The legacy of late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld was the inspiration for the night, which notoriously falls on the first Monday in May.

GISELE BUNDCHEN MAKES FIRST MET GALA APPEARANCE AFTER TOM BRADY DIVORCE

Lagerfeld was known for leading multiple fashion houses, including Balmain, Chanel, Fendi and Chloé.

Gisele Bündchen returned to the Met Gala in grand fashion, marking her first time at the star-studded event after finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady.

The 42-year-old supermodel sported a vintage Chanel gown with feathered wings for the opening of The Costume Institute's new spring exhibition.

"I loved the memories with him and the times together," she told Met Gala co-chair La La Anthony of working with Lagerfeld throughout her career. "He was a gentleman and a wonderful man."

Lopez walked the carpet showing some skin in a Ralph Lauren gown with a black satin bra top to match a tight pink skirt which billowed down into a mermaid tail.

She wore a black fascinator hat, and after saying hello to herself, told Anthony at the top of the stairs: "I wasn't sure about the hat, but now I'm excited about it."

Nicole Kidman paid tribute to a past collaboration with Lagerfeld by wearing the exact dress she donned in the Chanel No. 5 commercial nearly 20 years ago.

Kidman, who enjoyed date night with husband Keith Urban, stunned wearing the blush pink gown. She reminisced with Anthony about the commercial she worked on with "Elvis" director Baz Luhrmann.

"I have the sketches when he was drawing it, then we fitted it," she said. "To be able to honor him and show Chanel, how these couture gowns last, and the exquisiteness and … to be able to wear the same thing 20 years later, and it still holds. It's light as a feather and hand made. It's couture."

Margot Robbie also looked back to the classics and wore a remake of a black gown with a sheer corset first seen on Cindy Crawford in 1993.

Kim Kardashian wanted to be "feel glamorous" for this year's event, and opted for an ornate Schiaparelli gown. "We wanted to just be dripping in pearls," she said on the red carpet. The mother-of-four said her dress was made of "real pearls" and a few had fallen off along the way, prompting her daughter North to pick up the pricey baubles and save them for later.

Upon reaching the top of the stairs, Kim said the evening was full of emotions for their family. "Kendall really started her modeling career with Karl," she told their family friend, La La.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kendall, sporting a black sequin Marc Jacobs leotard with caped sleeves added, "It's amazing. Like Kim said, I think it’s a little emotional. I owe a lot to him. I'm honored to be here and to celebrate him."

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner brood, Kylie Jenner, was a vision in a fiery red Haider Ackermann gown with a purple satin train which doubled as a coat.

"I'm looking forward to making more memories," the makeup mogul said. "I'm here for a good time, maybe a little tequila."