Met Gala 2023 highlights barely-there fashion, hot date nights and surprise baby announcements

Serena Williams announced she's expecting baby number two, while Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian dared to bare

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Jennifer Lopez, Gisele Bündchen, Emily Ratajkowski and Salma Hayek dressed to impress at fashion's biggest night out – the Met Gala.

While gorgeous ensembles were featured on the red carpet, the highlights of the evening also came in not one, but two baby announcements. 

Serena Williams announced she and husband Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second child, and Karlie Kloss revealed she's expecting once again with her husband, Joshua Kushner.

The legacy of late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld was the inspiration for the night, which notoriously falls on the first Monday in May.

Nicole Kidman wore vintage Chanel while Jennifer Lopez rocked Ralph Lauren and Serena Williams announced pregnancy at Met Gala

Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez and Serena Williams had a blast at the Met Gala in New York. (Getty Images)

Lagerfeld was known for leading multiple fashion houses, including Balmain, Chanel, Fendi and Chloé.

Gisele Bündchen returned to the Met Gala in grand fashion, marking her first time at the star-studded event after finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady.

The 42-year-old supermodel sported a vintage Chanel gown with feathered wings for the opening of The Costume Institute's new spring exhibition. 

"I loved the memories with him and the times together," she told Met Gala co-chair La La Anthony of working with Lagerfeld throughout her career. "He was a gentleman and a wonderful man." 

Jennifer Lopez showed some skin in a cut-out dress at Met Gala in New York

Jennifer Lopez wore a black Ralph Lauren gown with a pink satin skirt. (Getty Images)

Gisele Bundchen wore vintage Chanel white gown for Met Gala in New York

Gisele Bündchen spread her wings on the Met Gala red carpet in New York. (Getty Images)

Gisele Bundchen smiles in sheer white Chanel gown at Met Gala in New York

Gisele was giddy on the red carpet at the Met Gala just seven months after divorcing Tom Brady. (Getty Images)

Lopez walked the carpet showing some skin in a Ralph Lauren gown with a black satin bra top to match a tight pink skirt which billowed down into a mermaid tail.

She wore a black fascinator hat, and after saying hello to herself, told Anthony at the top of the stairs: "I wasn't sure about the hat, but now I'm excited about it."

Nicole Kidman paid tribute to a past collaboration with Lagerfeld by wearing the exact dress she donned in the Chanel No. 5 commercial nearly 20 years ago.

Kidman, who enjoyed date night with husband Keith Urban, stunned wearing the blush pink gown. She reminisced with Anthony about the commercial she worked on with "Elvis" director Baz Luhrmann.

Keith Urban dons a tuxedo while Nicole Kidman wears whimsical pink Chanel gown to Met Gala

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban shared a special date night at the Met Gala. (Getty Images)

"I have the sketches when he was drawing it, then we fitted it," she said. "To be able to honor him and show Chanel, how these couture gowns last, and the exquisiteness and … to be able to wear the same thing 20 years later, and it still holds. It's light as a feather and hand made. It's couture."

Margot Robbie also looked back to the classics and wore a remake of a black gown with a sheer corset first seen on Cindy Crawford in 1993.

Kim Kardashian wanted to be "feel glamorous" for this year's event, and opted for an ornate Schiaparelli gown. "We wanted to just be dripping in pearls," she said on the red carpet. The mother-of-four said her dress was made of "real pearls" and a few had fallen off along the way, prompting her daughter North to pick up the pricey baubles and save them for later.

Upon reaching the top of the stairs, Kim said the evening was full of emotions for their family. "Kendall really started her modeling career with Karl," she told their family friend, La La. 

Kendall, sporting a black sequin Marc Jacobs leotard with caped sleeves added, "It's amazing. Like Kim said, I think it’s a little emotional. I owe a lot to him. I'm honored to be here and to celebrate him."

Serena Williams wears black dress with pearls to announce pregnancy with husband Alexis Ohanian at the Met Gala

Serena Williams announced her pregnancy before walking the Met Gala red carpet. (Getty Images)

Model Karlie Kloss pregnant with second child shows off baby bump in tight black dress at Met Gala

Karlie Kloss revealed her baby bump at the Met Gala with husband Joshua Kushner. (Getty Images)

Margot Robbie wears Chanel gown first made famous by Cindy Crawford at the Met Gala

Margot Robbie channeled her best Cindy Crawford in a Chanel gown. (Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian showed her shapewear with pearl dress at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian showed some skin wearing thousands of pearls fashioned into a dress. (Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian wore real strands of pearls fashioned into a dress, while sisters Kendall and Kylie sported black and red dresses

Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner walked the Met Gala red carpet together. (Kevin Mazur)

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner brood, Kylie Jenner, was a vision in a fiery red Haider Ackermann gown with a purple satin train which doubled as a coat.

"I'm looking forward to making more memories," the makeup mogul said. "I'm here for a good time, maybe a little tequila." 

