Ed Sheeran breaks down about wife's cancer diagnosis amid ‘Thinking Out Loud’ jury trial

During the toughest moments in life, Ed Sheeran turns to his wife as his muse.

After the Grammy Award-winning songwriter discovered his pregnant wife Cherry Seaborn was diagnosed with cancer, he revealed he wrote seven songs in four hours to cope with the devastating news.

"It was horrible," Sheeran admitted while he broke down in tears during an emotional interview.

The "Shape of You" singer opened up about the trauma he and his wife went through in his new Disney+ docuseries, "Ed Sheeran: The Sum of it All."

"I got diagnosed with cancer at the start of the year which was a massive s---ter," Seaborn noted during the documentary.

"It made me massively reflect on our mortality. I would never agree to do anything like this, but it made me think, 'Oh if I died, what's people's perception of me? What do you leave behind?'"

In the first episode of Sheeran’s docuseries titled, "Love," the couple candidly spoke out about their experience with Seaborn’s battle with cancer.

"For Ed, the whole point is he wants to say to people, 'I'm not just this music machine. I'm not just this robot that tries to get No. 1. I'm a father, I'm a son, I'm a friend.' It wasn't until this year when I was like, 'I might die.'"

"Some people write a diary and get their emotions out through the pen and, for Ed, if something really intense happens, he'll go and write a song," Seaborn added.

In the four-part docuseries, the 32-year-old singer added, "Music's always been like therapy to me. It was a way to get my thoughts and feelings down as a kid, and it works. It really works."

In May 2022, Sheeran and his wife welcomed their second daughter, Jupiter, to their family. The couple had their first child, Lyra, in August 2020. The announcement came as a shock to many fans who were not aware that Seaborn was even pregnant.

Sheeran’s vulnerable story release comes on the heels of his copyright infringement trial.

He took the stand Monday in the jury trial over his hit song "Thinking Out Loud."

Sheeran is accused of using Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" to create his hit song "Thinking Out Loud." The musician said he finds the lawsuit "frustrating" and "insulting" because he "works hard" to write his own music.

Sheeran also slammed the plaintiff's music expert saying Dr. Stewart gave a "horrible depiction" of "Thinking Out Loud."

"I know he’s wrong because I wrote it myself," Sheeran said about the song in question.

"If I can be honest, I think what he's doing here is criminal," the singer said.

Sheeran did not hide how irritating he found it that his life of music had landed him in a witness chair.

The "Perfect" singer said he could not believe that somebody would listen to one of his songs and then "diminish it by saying I stole it."

He also noted that if he lost the trial, his career as a musician would be in question. "If that happens, I’m done – I’m stopping," Sheeran said, via the Post.

Lawyers for Sheeran have maintained his song only uses foundational elements of pop music.

"The two songs share versions of a similar and unprotectable chord progression that was freely available to all songwriters," the lawyers said in a court filing.

The trial began on April 24 with jury selection and is expected to last two weeks.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.