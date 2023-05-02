'Yellowstone' fans beg Kevin Costner for filming update as he promotes new movie

"Yellowstone" fans are begging for an update from the show's star, Kevin Costner.

Costner, 68, shared a promotion for his new movie "Horizon: An American Saga" on Instagram, but fans took to the comments to inquire about the Paramount+ Western series.

"Am sure it's going to be a film worthy of your resume," one user wrote. "As a longtime fan.. please help give Yellowstone fans a resolution to Season 5.. plz. The rumor mill is throwing you under the bus by and large which isn't fair. Have been a fan of yours for 30+ years. Please do what you can to bring Yellowstone to a conclusion if that's the intention."

‘YELLOWSTONE’ STAR TALKS POTENTIAL KEVIN COSTNER EXIT, GIVES ADVICE TO MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY

"Please see Yellowstone out to the end," another user wrote.

"The only thing that would be epic is you actually finishing Yellowstone," one user added.

Another fan was clearly frustrated with Costner writing, "Listen kevin! All ur fans want to know is……are u going to be a part of Yellowstone or not? It’s getting ridiculous w/ all the rumors! Yellowstone has the following it does…..because of u!!!! Do everyone a favor & just be honest! Get on w/ the season or be done. It’s getting irritating!"

However, others were looking forward to the new film.

"Congratulations! Know this one has been a time coming," one user commented.

"So excited to see this on the big screen," another added. "Thank you @kevincostnermodernwest for creating this epic and sharing your vision with us!"

"Good cast!!!" one wrote. "Love you Kevin."

Costner shared the casting update Monday. Glynn Turman, Kathleen Quinlan and Giovanni Ribisi all joined for the second installment of "Horizon."

The news about Costner's epic comes as fans are left wondering about the fate of "Yellowstone." While nothing regarding Costner's casting in the Paramount+ series has been officially announced, reports have surfaced that the actor might be done with the series after season five.

Deadline previously reported that Costner and the show were running into issues when it was revealed that the actor only wanted to spend one week filming for the second half of season five. Costner had limited filming to 65 days for the first part of season five, but ended up pushing for 50, according to the outlet.

The second half of season five was set to premiere in summer 2023, but it's unclear if filming has even begun.

Costner not returning to the show isn't set in stone. None of the cast seems to know anything and Paramount has been relatively quiet as rumors swirl, only releasing a short statement.

"We have no news to report," a Paramount Network spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital. "Kevin Costner is a big part of ‘Yellowstone,’ and we hope that's the case for a long time to come."

