Gwyneth Paltrow won't collect attorneys fees in ski collision trial

Gwyneth Paltrow will not get back her attorneys fees after being found not at fault for a 2016 ski collision involving retired optometrist Terry Sanderson.

The final judgment was filed Saturday, where a Utah judge affirmed the jury's March 30 verdict that found Sanderson to be "100% at fault."

The judgment said Paltrow would not seek attorneys' fees and Sanderson would not appeal the verdict, effectively ending a protracted legal battle seven years after the two crashed on a beginner run near the base of Deer Valley Resort in Utah.

The "Shakespeare in Love" and "Ironman" star's eight-day court battle in March emerged as the most closely watched American celebrity trial since actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard faced off last year.

Paltrow was sued by Sanderson in 2019 over a ski crash that he claimed left him severely injured. However, a jury ruled that the Goop founder was not at fault for the accident and awarded her the $1 in damages she sought in a countersuit.

Since the trial, a juror came forward and explained her decision to award Paltrow the "symbolic" $1.

"I think there was, in the back of my mind, yes, this woman's an actress, and I took that into account, but I didn't feel she had a reason to lie under oath," Samantha Imrie told ABC News. "She's always in the spotlight, so she always has to be honest."

The juror said she believed Sanderson "was telling his truth."

"And I think unfortunately some of that has been distorted due to some other factors, but I do think he did not intend to tell a truth that wasn't his truth."

The juror was convinced after Paltrow's expert witness Dr. Irving Scher testified that the actress' version of events matched the laws of physics using calculations shown on a white board.

Sanderson had claimed Paltrow left him with a "permanent traumatic brain injury" after she crashed into him from behind while skiing in 2016. He initially filed a $3.1 million lawsuit against the actress, but part of the claim was dismissed, and the amount was reduced to $300,000.

Paltrow felt a settlement would have "compromised" her integrity.

"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge [Kent] Holmberg and the jury and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case," she said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.