Vanna White remembers Bob Barker from when she was a 'Price is Right' contestant: 'We will miss you!'

Vanna White is the host with the most in her own right.

On Sunday, White paid tribute to legendary "The Price is Right" host Bob Barker following his death. He was 99.

Vanna shared a throwback snap from her time playing as a contestant on Barker's game show, about two years before she would make it big on "Wheel of Fortune."

"When I moved to LA in 1980, I was on Price Is Right and met Bob Barker," Vanna wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Thank you Bob for introducing me to the game show world! We will miss you."

While Vanna never made it out of the infamous Bidders' Row, she still had fond memories of her time on the show.

Barker died on Saturday of natural causes at his Hollywood Hills home, his publicist Roger Neal confirmed with Fox News Digital.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us," Neal said on behalf of Barker's longtime friend, Nancy Burnett.

The 19-time Emmy winner was the perennial host for "The Price is Right," – the longest-running game show in North American television history for over 35 years on CBS daytime and hosted a nighttime version, along with primetime specials on the network. Five of Barker’s Emmys were for Outstanding Game Show Host.