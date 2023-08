Bob Barker, legendary and longtime game show host for "The Price is Right" has died. He was 99.

"19-time Emmy winning, Legendary Television & Game Show Host Bob Barker has died at the age of 99. Roger Neal who served as Barker’s publicist from 1987 thru 1994 & again from 2020 announced today on behalf of Nancy Burnet his longtime friend," his rep confirmed to Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.