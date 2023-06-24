Vanna White requests pay raise on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after Pat Sajak’s retirement: report

Vanna White has no plans to slow down after Pat Sajak announced his retirement from "Wheel of Fortune."

However, the longtime co-host reportedly said she would remain on the beloved game show under one condition -- a pay raise.

White, 66, is reportedly in negotiations to renew her contract to continue co-hosting "Wheel of Fortune," according to People.

After being a co-host alongside Sajak, 76, for more than four decades, White requested a pay raise in her new deal.

Her last pay increase was reportedly nearly 20 years ago, as White earns $3 million annually while Sajak makes five times as much, according to People via Puck.

Sajak made $15 million a year from "Wheel of Fortune" in 2016, Forbes reported.

White has not reached a deal with the game show yet, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The "Wheel of Fortune" co-host has been turning letters on the show since 1982, and she temporarily took over hosting duties while Sajak underwent emergency surgery for a blocked intestine in 2019.

His daughter, Maggie Sajak, covered White’s position and later became a social media correspondent for the show in 2021.

Earlier this month, Sajak announced he’s exiting from "Wheel of Fortune" after 40 years.

Sajak tweeted that while "it's been a wonderful ride," his 41st season would be his last with the show.

"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he wrote.

He added, "It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Sajak has hosted the famous game show since 1981. The program first premiered in 1975 with Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford.

Once Sajak announced his retirement from "Wheel of Fortune," fans immediately began trying to solve the puzzle of who would replace their favorite game show host.

All eyes turned to Ryan Seacrest, whose schedule recently became a little more available after he stepped down from co-hosting "Live! with Kelly and Ryan" in April. Seacrest's name has reportedly been floated among several people who are being considered as Sajak's replacement by "Wheel of Fortune" owner Sony Group Corp.

Reps for White and Sony Pictures Television did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

