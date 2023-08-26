Drew Carey, Adam Sandler lead stars paying tribute to the late Bob Barker: 'American treasure'

Celebrities across the world of entertainment are mourning the loss of the legendary Bob Barker.

Barker passed away at age 99 in his longtime Hollywood Hills home.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us," his publicist Roger Neal confirmed with Fox News Digital.

The long-time host of the "The Price is Right" left the show in 2007 and was succeeded by Drew Carey.

Carey shared on X, formerly Twitter, his condolences over his predecessor’s passing.

"Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you," he wrote.

Barker made a memorable cameo in Adam Sandler’s 1996 film "Happy Gilmore," where he beat up the comedian during a game of golf, a fond memory shared by Sandler.

He wrote on Instagram, ""The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!" Sandler shared along with photos of Barker.

Sandler’s "Happy Gilmore" co-star Julie Bowen also shared a behind the scenes photo with Barker and the cast after the fight scene.

"I will never forget Adam convincing Bob Barker to say the iconic line, ‘the price is WRONG, bi*ch!’" Bowen shared. "Bob was kind and polite and had declined to say the line, but he got swept up in the hilarious fight scene between him and Happy, he just…said it. It’s one of my favorite filming memories ever."

She added, "In honor of Bob: please remember to spay and neuter your pets. RIP Bob."

Rob Schneider also shared a memory from Barker's "Happy Gilmore" appearance, recalling that Barker had once said, "I moved to Hollywood to be an actor and the only person who ever let me do it was Adam Sandler!"

"America's Got Talent" host Howie Mandel shared a screengrab from a sketch he appeared in with Barker on his social media with the simple tags #rip #bobbarker.

Former "Dancing with the Stars" host Tom Bergeron shared a photo of himself with Barker and recalled when they both won Daytime Emmys in the outstanding game show host category.

"In 2000, we each won @daytimeemmys. It was a surprise because everyone, myself included, thought Regis was a shoo-in for hosting," Bergeron recalled in his post.

Many celebrities recalled his tireless work as an advocate for animals, and his memorable sign off urging viewers to "have your pets spayed or neutered."

James Woods wrote on X, "If you only think of Bob Barker as a world famous game show host, you are missing his greatest contribution. He was a leading advocate for animal rights. His love of our furry friends inspired compassionate movements all over the world, and we humans were better for it."

Oscar-nominated songwriter Diane Warren shared, "Bob Barker I have a feeling U were meet by an army of animal angels. Because U were their angel on earth," accompanied by many animal emojis.

Comedian Ruth Buzzi, who counted Barker as a neighbor, wrote, "A friend once said we must cross a bridge to heaven guarded by every animal we had ever encountered... What a beautiful welcome Bob Barker is having today if that’s true. Wonderful neighbor for 4 decades, rest in peace."

Lou Diamond Phillips shared that he also had Barker for a neighbor at one time.

"Was lucky enough to be Bob Barker’s neighbor for a while. Would often chat with him when he was walking his dogs. What a consummate gentleman and tireless advocate for animals. What an epic run you had, sir," Phillips wrote.

John Rich shared a throwback clip from the show in which "Wheel of Fortune" star Vanna White appeared as a contestant on the show.

"We watched Bob Barker all the time growing up, he the best there ever was! Remember the time ⁦@TheVannaWhite was asked to ‘Come on down!’ on The Price Is Right? He was an American treasure. RIP Bob Barker," Rich wrote.

NFL star J.J. Watt recalled watching Barker as kid, noting he was a source of comfort for generations watching him host "The Price is Right."

"Rest in Peace Bob Barker, you legend. Thank you for being a consistent figure every single day and most importantly on days we stayed home from school ‘sick’. 99 years. Hell of a run."

The U.S. Naval Institute also honored Barker, highlighting his service as a naval aviator during WWII.

"Bob Barker who passed away today at the age of 99. The former THE PRICE IS RIGHT host served as a naval aviator during WWII, flying 8 different aircraft including the Wildcat and Corsair," they wrote on social media.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.