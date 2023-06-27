Expand / Collapse search
Ryan Seacrest takes Pat Sajak's spot as 'Wheel of Fortune' host

Pat Sajak announced his retirement from 'Wheel of Fortune' on June 12

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Ryan Seacrest will replace Pat Sajak as the host of "Wheel of Fortune."

"Wheel of Fortune" made the announcement on Twitter, writing, "It’s official! Starting in 2024 @RyanSeacrest will take the stage as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. We're so excited - Welcome Ryan!"

Seacrest's appointment as the next host comes two weeks after Sajak announced his retirement.

Before the 48-year-old media mogul became a household name, he found a mentor in broadcasting legend Dick Clark, who helped propel his career from standing on the sidelines to shining in the spotlight.

Ryan Seacrest named as host Wheel of Fortune

Ryan Seacrest previously hosted "Live! with Kelly and Ryan" and currently hosts "American Idol." (Getty Images)

Seacrest not only hosts multiple shows across a variety of platforms, he also works behind the scenes as a producer on some of the biggest television shows. He's estimated to be worth $450 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

PAT SAJAK ‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ RUMORED SUCCESSOR RYAN SEACREST WAS PREPPED FOR GAME SHOW SUCCESS BY DICK CLARK

