Ryan Seacrest takes Pat Sajak's spot as 'Wheel of Fortune' host

Ryan Seacrest will replace Pat Sajak as the host of "Wheel of Fortune."

"Wheel of Fortune" made the announcement on Twitter, writing, "It’s official! Starting in 2024 @RyanSeacrest will take the stage as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. We're so excited - Welcome Ryan!"

Seacrest's appointment as the next host comes two weeks after Sajak announced his retirement.

Before the 48-year-old media mogul became a household name, he found a mentor in broadcasting legend Dick Clark, who helped propel his career from standing on the sidelines to shining in the spotlight.

Seacrest not only hosts multiple shows across a variety of platforms, he also works behind the scenes as a producer on some of the biggest television shows. He's estimated to be worth $450 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.