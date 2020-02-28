Tori Spelling, 46, flaunts svelte frame in swimsuit while enjoying 'staycation' with girlfriends

Tori Spelling stunned fans this week with a series of poolside snaps that showed off her svelte figure while on a "staycation."

The "90210" star, 46, donned a green halter top swimsuit while enjoying some quality time with her girlfriends.

"Loved heading to the beach with my #bossbabes for a work staycation...," Spelling captioned the post while giving her hotel of choice a shoutout. "We ❤️you so much @paseahotel we had the most amazing time working our beauty biz by the pool and having some much needed girl bonding time. The views from our rooms was amazing and the ocean and beach were literally our backyard. Can’t wait to return next time and bring the kiddos back! Love #paseahotel www.beautywithtori.com #teamtori #team90210"

DEAN MCDERMOTT SAYS TORI SPELLING MARRIAGE TAKES WORK: 'MONOGAMY IS HARD'

In the first stunning photo, Dean McDermott's wife wears oversized sunglasses and has her hand on her hip while posing in her swimsuit with a sheer cover-up on.

Included in the slideshow was a shot of Spelling lounging on a pool chair next to three female friends.

TORI SPELLING FIRES BACK AT TROLLS ALLEGING SHE USES HER KIDS FOR PROFIT: ‘PLEASE MAKE INFORMED JUDGMENTS’

The actress received a ton of compliments on her fit figure. Actress and comedian Heather Brooker commented "Beautiful" underneath Spelling's photo, and hundreds of others followed suit.

"Omg! How many kids have you given birth to?! You look amazing," one fan wrote.

"Tori just keeps getting better and better," wrote another. "That color green looks great on her."

One fan even gave a nod to Spelling's iconic role as Donna Martin in "Beverly Hills, 90210," writing, "I just love you Tori. You are the Queen of Beverly Hills."

TORI SPELLING REVEALS NEW 'BLENDED FAMILY TRADITION' WITH HUSBAND DEAN MCDERMOTT, EX-WIFE MARY JO EUSTACE

The steamy Instagram snaps come on the heels of the mother of five posting about something much more serious on the photo-sharing platform earlier in the week.

Spelling revealed in a lengthy post that her two oldest children, Liam, 12, and Stella, 11, have been victims of bullying at school.

Spelling said she had to transfer her kids into a different school due to inappropriate comments made about Stella's weight and other "sexual things," she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prior to her bullying revelation, Spelling made headlines for criticizing the Academy Awards for leaving her father, Aaron, and her "90210" co-star Luke Perry out of the "In Memoriam" segment of the Oscars telecast in the years they died.

"Now two of the most creative and talented men I have ever known, loved, and lost have not been mentioned in the #oscars memoriam," she wrote on Twitter. "First, my Dad Aaron Spelling who passed in 2006 and now my friend Luke Perry who passed in 2019."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.