Dean McDermott says Tori Spelling marriage takes work: 'Monogamy is hard'

Dean McDermott opened up about the difficulties of staying monogamous with wife, Tori Spelling, after more than a decade together.

The former “Chopped Canada” host, 52, openly discussed how difficult it is not to satisfy “that initial lust” outside his marriage in a new interview.

“Monogamy is hard for, I guess, several reasons — for wanting that initial lust that we have intrinsically built into us,” he told Us Weekly. “Men, we’re like, we need to spread our seed everywhere. It’s [been] in our DNA for millions and millions of years. There’s that, but then there’s also, ‘Oh, God. This relationship is work.’ And it is. Every relationship is work and when you get to that point, you can’t bail. You’ve gotta knuckle under and work it out.”

DEAN MCDERMOTT TALKS SEX LIFE WITH WIFE TORI SPELLING: 'YOU HAVE TO MAKE IT A PRIORITY'

The actor, who filmed a reality series titled “True Tori,” about his and Spelling’s love life, also explained that dealing with any relationship issues under the “microscope” of fame doesn’t help their marriage.

“We’ve been doing this for a long time now. You know, 15 years for me, and Tori’s been under the microscope since she was a kid,” he said. “I’ve gotten to the point where Tori’s at now, where you just ignore it and you have really thick skin about it, because it really will eat you up.”

Spelling previously spoke on McDermott’s “Daddy Issue” podcast, where she shared similar sentiments about monogamy.

DEAN MCDERMOTT DEFENDS WIFE TORI SPELLING AFTER 'COWARD' TROLLS INSULT HER BIKINI PIC

“The reality is you’re two people. I feel like humans, instinctually, it’s really hard to be monogamous because you’re always changing,” the “90210” star said in June. “And if you’re not on the same page, you have to try to change again, and evolve and be on the same page.”

The couple has faced their fair share of issues in the past. After tying the knot in 2006, it was revealed that the “Slasher” star cheated on Spelling in 2013. He promptly entered treatment for sex addiction and the duo remained together.

“I really, really wish that I had been given the knowledge of thinking with your head, not your penis, because I did a lot of thinking with my penis,” he said on the podcast’s first episode.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s so not about the person you’re with. … For me, it wasn’t about T. It was about inadequacies in myself, I felt so bad about myself, I felt like a piece of s---, I needed to do that to feel some kind of power,” he explained. “It was horrible and I’m an a--hole, piece of s--- for doing it, [but now] our relationship is better than ever. That was a rough Christmas, we came out the other end.”