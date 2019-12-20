Tori Spelling fires back at trolls alleging she uses her kids for profit: ‘Please make informed judgments’

Tori Spelling isn’t having any negative banter on her Instagram and fired back at numerous commenters who accused her of exploiting her children for financial gain.

The “BH90210” star shared a family photo to the social media site on Thursday that showed her husband Dean McDermott and their five children – Liam, 12; Stella, 11; Hattie, 8; Finn, 7; and Beau, 2 – wearing matching holiday pajamas as they posed next to an artificial Christmas tree.

“Having a ‘snow’ ball putting the finishing touches on our amazing @kingofchristmas tree in our chic and cozy holiday family pjs by @santandabel xoxo,” Spelling, 46, captioned the snap.

However, the former reality star was immediately inundated with criticism alleging she was using her kids for money from advertisers after she tagged two companies in her post.

“I wonder if your kids get tired of being directed and produced for these paid promotions,” one commenter wrote, eliciting a response from Spelling.

“The answer is no bc we weren’t paid for anything in this picture. This is our tree and these are their jammies. Is that ok with you?” retorted the actress.

Another follower echoed the sentiment, asking Spelling, “Is there anything this family will not do or wear for money! Wow, these poor kids,” to which she responded, “Just FYI we were not paid for anything in this picture. No exchange of $ at all. We are just complete fans of these products.”

Once more, an additional commenter admonished Spelling for not letting her children “make their decisions,” writing, “It is sad how you use your children to promote yourself and make money. Do what you gotta do but make the kids make their decisions when they are old enough to.”

Spelling charged back, writing, “Didn’t make any $ from this picture and not promoting anything aside from sharing our actual lives. This is us. Please make informed judgements [sic].”

McDermott has long been a defender of his wife and has even gone on social media himself to combat the “social bullying” of Spelling after she was criticized back in June for sharing a modest bikini picture of herself while working on the “BH90210” revival in Vancouver, Canada, with costars Gabrielle Carteris and Jennie Garth.

In March, he also posted a video response to air his grievances about comments Spelling received after revealing she gives their children muffins as snacks.

“I am sick and tired, sick and tired of everybody taking a shot at my wife, Tori Spelling. Just because she’s a celebrity, they think they can say and do whatever they want. She posted about a snack,” he said. “It’s a snack, people. Haven’t we given our kids a snack before? Huh? Cakes, cookies whatever. It’s a snack.”

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.