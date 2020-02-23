Tori Spelling says her kids have been through 'so much bullying'

Tori Spelling is opening up about bullying.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star wrote about the bullying that her children Liam and Stella are facing.

In the throwback photo, Liam, now 12, and Stella, 11, can be seen as toddlers at ages 2 and 1, respectively.

"My two 1st born... they have been thru so much bullying I can no longer not share and express ourselves," Spelling, 46, began the lengthy post.

"Stella is 11. She was 1 in this pic. Innocent little being that only knew unconditional love, honesty, exploration, & kindness. Her beautiful heart, full of hope," wrote the actress. "Between her last year at her elementary school or the 1st year at her middle school, this human has endured enough bullying for a lifetime."

According to Spelling, Stella was "told she is acting like 'Patient zero' and 'she’s playing the victim,'" and that her school spoke with the bully who is "trying to change," but "he never did."

"Never any consequences for his actions towards my daughter and other kids," continued Spelling. "This child’s parents are on the board of the school. They give a lot of money to this school. Financially, we aren’t able too. So, they won."

Spelling then said that the kids were put in a different school that put an emphasis on kindness.

The bullying persisted, Spelling said, including comments about Stella's weight "and sexual things ... that my daughter didn't even know about."

"This school did the right thing and expelled the boy but the damage had been done," she continued. "She now associates her education with boys that have been so horrific to her. She wanted to empower other girls and be a business leader. She now has panic attacks and doesn’t want to return to school. This girl, 2 years ago told me she wanted to be President or work to empower women daily."

Stella isn't Spelling's only child facing bullying, however.

"Liam, my 1st born, is a feisty funny guy. 2 thumbs up in this pic at 2 years old. He graduated last year from Encino but not without the principal telling us he was 'unmotivated' & lazy," wrote Spelling. "Poor guy thought from the way he was treated by her that he was 'stupid.' Beyond not the case."

Spelling noted that Liam is "a hilarious, smart, outgoing, and a creative kind guy."

"Then, he started his new middle school. Same school as Stella. He was bullied to the point that he developed severe emotional-based headaches and stomach aches," she revealed. "This school (who did help with Stella’s situation) did not help with Liam's. He continued to be bullied so bad we had to leave. Was hesitant to post this bc as celebs we are sometimes judged for having problems others have."

She finished the post with "#worriedmomma."

Spelling recently made headlines for criticizing the Academy Awards for leaving her father, Aaron, and her "90210" co-star Luke Perry out of the "In Memoriam" segment of the Oscars telecast in the years they died.

"Now two of the most creative and talented men I have ever known, loved, and lost have not been mentioned in the #oscars memoriam," she wrote on Twitter. "First, my Dad Aaron Spelling who passed in 2006 and now my friend Luke Perry who passed in 2019."