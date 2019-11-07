'BH90210' will not return for a second season

Fox announced Thursday that "BH90210," a reboot of the popular 1900s teen drama "Beverly Hills, 90210," will not return for a second season.

“We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network’s legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country," Fox said in a statement. "Profound thanks to and respect for Brian [Austin Green], Gabrielle [Carteris], Ian [Ziering], Jason [Priestley], Jennie [Garth], Shannen [Doherty] and Tori [Spelling], who, along with the entire crew and everyone at Fox and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival.”

The six-episode series featured the original actors playing themselves as they staged a "Beverly Hills, 90210" reunion.

After the news broke, star Jennie Garth tweeted to say, "Summers highest rated show gets more meta by the minute #bh90210 practically writes itself! Thank you for the 2nd season material. You never know what’s really going on behind the scenes! Stay tuned..."

Garth, 47, wasn't the only cast member to sound off on the show's cancelation.

Brian Austin Green shared two photos on Instagram to thank his fans and costar.

The first photo featured himself and La La Anthony, who played his wife on the show.

"Thank you for being a great wife :))," he said.

A second photo featured the Peach Pit, a popular restaurant featured in the original show.

"What a fun trip back. Thanks to the fans :)))" Green, 46, wrote.