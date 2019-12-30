Tori Spelling reveals new 'blended family tradition' with husband Dean McDermott, ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace

Tori Spelling has made peace with husband Dean McDermott’s ex-wife, and now the two are promoting a new family tradition together.

“Something good came out of 2019,” Spelling said as she, along with McDermott and their five children – Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2 – shared dinner with McDermott’s ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace on Friday in Los Angeles.

McDermott and Eustace’s son, Jack, 21, and Eustace's adopted daughter, Lola, 14, were also present for the “blended” family gathering.

“14 years ago I never thought this pic would ever happen . Society tells us ex’s can’t be friends. Society SUCKS!” Spelling wrote in the telling Instagram post. “I truly enjoy this new friendship I’ve formed with my hubby’s ex @maryjoeustace . And, tonight we started a new blended family tradition celebrating the holidays 🎄together.”

In an October appearance on McDermott’s podcast, “Daddy Issues with Dean McDermott, Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris,” Eustace opened up about her relationship with Spelling and McDermott and revealed she buried the hatchet with the couple at Jack’s 21st birthday party that same month.

"I had made a decision before I went to the dinner that whatever had happened in the past, we'd moved beyond it, and there was no animosity, and I really just wanted to move on. Dean and Jack were getting on famously. They're getting on really, really great, which I love, so their relationship is super, super strong," Eustace revealed on the podcast. "What's the point anymore?... I just want everybody to do super, super well."

Alongside her appearance on McDermott’s podcast, Eustace shared a selfie with Spelling from Jack’s birthday celebration and described the night as “epic.”

“Epic Night with new friends @torispelling and family. Happy Birthday @thejackmonty,” Eustace wrote. “The Queens have arrived❤️.”

Spelling and McDermott met on the set of the Lifetime movie “Mind over Murder” in 2005 while they were married to their spouses, Charlie Shanian and Eustace, respectively. Spelling and McDermott eventually split from their spouses and wed in 2006. Eustace and McDermott were married from 1993 to 2006.