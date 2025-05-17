Tom Cruise raves about Ana de Armas' new movie amid romance rumors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Cruise heaped praise on Ana de Armas' new movie "Ballerina" as the two continue to fuel romance speculation.

While speaking with reporters at the London premiere of his film, "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning," Cruise, 62, raved about the upcoming action thriller starring de Armas, 37.

"I just saw the movie. It kicks a--," Cruise said with a smile in an Instagram video shared by Spanish reporter Javier Ibarreche.

"Oh, man, it’s right in that tone," the "Top Gun: Maverick" star gushed. "It’s right in that big world. You’re going to love it."

ANA DE ARMAS CALLS WORKING WITH TOM CRUISE 'SO MUCH FUN' AS PAIR SPARKS RELATIONSHIP RUMORS

"Ballerina" is the fifth film in the "John Wick" franchise, which stars Keanu Reeves as the titular assassin. In "Ballerina," which will be released June 6, de Armas plays a ballerina turned assassin who seeks to avenge her father's death.

Reeves and Ian McShane, who have appeared in the four previous "John Wick" movies, are reprising their roles in "Ballerina." The cast also includes Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Norman Reedus and the late Lance Reddick in his final on-screen performance.

Cruise made his remarks after de Armas teased that she and Cruise have "a few projects" in the pipeline.

During a recent appearance on " Good Morning America ," de Armas was asked about working with Cruise on an upcoming film. Host Michael Strahan questioned her about collaborating with the "Mission: Impossible" star "on another project that’s going to lead you to do some other crazy stunts."

She replied, "It’s so much fun , and we're definitely working on a lot of things. Not just one but a few projects with [filmmakers] Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom. And I'm so excited."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Cruise and de Armas are reportedly working together on the upcoming film "Deeper," directed by Liman, according to Deadline.

Reps for de Armas and Cruise did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

TOM CRUISE AND ANA DE ARMAS FUEL ROMANCE RUMORS AFTER STEPPING OUT IN LONDON AGAIN

De Armas' rare comments on Cruise come after they were spotted taking a leisurely stroll through a London park on her 37th birthday.

The day before de Armas' birthday, the Cuba native and Cruise were photographed as they disembarked a helicopter flown by the "Top Gun" star.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Two weeks earlier, the pair were spotted after another helicopter ride. On April 13, Cruise and de Armas were seen exiting the actor's helicopter in London that took off from Madrid.

At the time, a source told People the pair were not romantically involved and were accompanied on the trip by Liman.

Romance rumors began to swirl when de Armas and Cruise were photographed together for the first time the night before Valentine's Day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Feb. 13, the two were pictured walking through London's Soho neighborhood as de Armas carried what appeared to be takeout bags of food from a restaurant. They stopped for photos with fans before leaving in a taxi together.

During a 2023 interview, de Armas, who rose to fame with the 2019 mystery film "Knives Out," praised Cruise as she discussed what motivated her to take on action roles.

"It’s demanding and painful, and your body is hurting everywhere, but it’s also very rewarding as I saw myself getting better at it," she told USA Today . "Besides, it’s fun. And if I just go say my lines and someone else does the stunts, I’m missing that fun."

While speaking with the outlet, de Armas acknowledged she was "not at a Tom Cruise level yet."

"But I can appreciate what he does 100% now, and I totally get why he does it. He’s so mind-blowing," she said.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.