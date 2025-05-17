Expand / Collapse search
Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise raves about Ana de Armas' new movie amid romance rumors

The actress recently revealed she and Cruise are working together on 'a few projects'

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Published
Tom Cruise prepares us for the impossible mission of winning Super Bowl LIX on FOX Video

Tom Cruise prepares us for the impossible mission of winning Super Bowl LIX on FOX

Tom Cruise gets football fans ready for Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Tom Cruise heaped praise on Ana de Armas' new movie "Ballerina" as the two continue to fuel romance speculation.

While speaking with reporters at the London premiere of his film, "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning," Cruise, 62, raved about the upcoming action thriller starring de Armas, 37. 

"I just saw the movie. It kicks a--," Cruise said with a smile in an Instagram video shared by Spanish reporter Javier Ibarreche.

ana de armas smiling while wearing black/tom cruise smiling while clasping hands

Tom Cruise raved about rumored love interest Ana de Armas' new movie, "Ballerina." (Getty)

"Oh, man, it’s right in that tone," the "Top Gun: Maverick" star gushed. "It’s right in that big world. You’re going to love it."

"Ballerina" is the fifth film in the "John Wick" franchise, which stars Keanu Reeves as the titular assassin. In "Ballerina," which will be released June 6, de Armas plays a ballerina turned assassin who seeks to avenge her father's death. 

Reeves and Ian McShane, who have appeared in the four previous "John Wick" movies, are reprising their roles in "Ballerina." The cast also includes Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Norman Reedus and the late Lance Reddick in his final on-screen performance. 

tom cruise, ana de armas

The action thriller is the fifth film in the "John Wick" franchise.  (Getty Images)

Cruise made his remarks after de Armas teased that she and Cruise have "a few projects" in the pipeline. 

During a recent appearance on "Good Morning America," de Armas was asked about working with Cruise on an upcoming film. Host Michael Strahan questioned her about collaborating with the "Mission: Impossible" star "on another project that’s going to lead you to do some other crazy stunts."

She replied, "It’s so much fun, and we're definitely working on a lot of things. Not just one but a few projects with [filmmakers] Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom. And I'm so excited."

Cruise and de Armas are reportedly working together on the upcoming film "Deeper," directed by Liman, according to Deadline.

Reps for de Armas and Cruise did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Ana De Armas

De Armas recently confirmed she and Cruise are working together on "a few projects." (Getty)

De Armas' rare comments on Cruise come after they were spotted taking a leisurely stroll through a London park on her 37th birthday.

The day before de Armas' birthday, the Cuba native and Cruise were photographed as they disembarked a helicopter flown by the "Top Gun" star. 

tom cruise/ana de armas

Cruise and de Armas first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted together the night before Valentine's Day. (Getty)

Two weeks earlier, the pair were spotted after another helicopter ride. On April 13, Cruise and de Armas were seen exiting the actor's helicopter in London that took off from Madrid.

At the time, a source told People the pair were not romantically involved and were accompanied on the trip by Liman.

Romance rumors began to swirl when de Armas and Cruise were photographed together for the first time the night before Valentine's Day.

On Feb. 13, the two were pictured walking through London's Soho neighborhood as de Armas carried what appeared to be takeout bags of food from a restaurant. They stopped for photos with fans before leaving in a taxi together.

Tom Cruise, Ana De Armas

Cruise and de Armas have been seen spending time together frequently over the past few months. (Getty Images)

During a 2023 interview, de Armas, who rose to fame with the 2019 mystery film "Knives Out," praised Cruise as she discussed what motivated her to take on action roles. 

"It’s demanding and painful, and your body is hurting everywhere, but it’s also very rewarding as I saw myself getting better at it," she told USA Today. "Besides, it’s fun. And if I just go say my lines and someone else does the stunts, I’m missing that fun."

While speaking with the outlet, de Armas acknowledged she was "not at a Tom Cruise level yet."

"But I can appreciate what he does 100% now, and I totally get why he does it. He’s so mind-blowing," she said.

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume