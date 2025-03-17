Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas fuel romance rumors after stepping out in London again

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are heating things up across the pond.

On Friday night, the actor, 62, and actress, 36, were spotted arriving at the London Heliport by helicopter. The pair was all smiles and fresh-faced in the U.K., rocking casual ensembles.

The "Top Gun: Maverick" star sported black jeans and a brown button-down shirt that was partially opened as he held a dark jacket and carried a backpack. Meanwhile, the "Blonde" starlet wore jeans, a white T and matching white sneakers paired with a black trench coat. The stars were seen chatting and laughing with Heliport staff.

Fox News Digital reached out to a spokesperson for Cruise and de Armas for comment.

Cruise and de Armas were previously spotted together at the same heliport on Thursday night, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, they were also photographed together in London last month during a night out. At the time, de Armas was seen holding two bags of takeout from a restaurant as they greeted fans. They then hopped into a taxi together.

At the time, a source told People magazine that Cruise and de Armas were having dinner with their agents to discuss "potential collaborations down the line." The insider claimed that they "appeared to have no romantic connection" and were "just friends."

The Cuban-born de Armas fueled romance rumors in December when she was photographed holding hands with Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, while out in Madrid. They were first seen together in November when they shared a kiss in the city, People reported.

The outlet noted that de Armas grew up in Cuba but also holds Spanish citizenship through her grandparents. In 2016, she told Vanity Fair that moving to Spain to pursue an acting career was "the only way I had to get out" of life in Cuba.

Before Cuesta, de Armas was linked to Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis. She dated Ben Affleck in 2020, but the couple parted ways in 2021.

In 2023, de Armas gushed about Cruise’s "mind-blowing" stunt work. She has appeared in several action films, but the duo haven't appeared in any films together – yet.

"It’s demanding and painful and your body is hurting everywhere, but it’s also very rewarding as I saw myself getting better at it," she told USA Today. "Besides, it’s fun. And if I just go say my lines and someone else does the stunts, I’m missing that fun."

Cruise has been married three times. He wed his first wife, Mimi Rogers, in 1987 before divorcing in 1990. Cruise was married to Nicole Kidman for 11 years and then wed Katie Holmes in 2006. The couple split in 2012.

In August, singer-songwriter Victoria Canal took to Instagram to shut down rumors that she was dating Cruise.

"Guys, this is literally bonkers, but apparently the tabloids think I am dating Tom Cruise. I’m deceased," the 26-year-old wrote. "Let’s just stop this in its tracks – I’m sorry to bum you out but I am not dating the man, albeit a lovely person and artist… Never thought I would have to clarify that out loud in my life.

"In all seriousness guys, Tom has been nothing but a respectful and encouraging person and mentor, much like Chris Martin, my dad, my music teachers and otherwise people that have learned a lot from living. And again, I am friends with all kinds of people who are very different to me. You learn a lot if you’re open to life bringing you those teachers."

Cruise’s upcoming film "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" will premiere on May 23.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.