Tom Cruise

Ana de Armas calls working with Tom Cruise 'so much fun' as pair sparks relationship rumors

Cruise, 62, and de Armas were last spotted together publicly in London on her 37th birthday

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
'Top Gun: Maverick' star shares lesson he learned from Tom Cruise Video

'Top Gun: Maverick' star shares lesson he learned from Tom Cruise

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Jay Ellis tells Fox News Digital if a sequel is coming and reveals that Tom Cruise reminded the cast ‘daily’ they were ‘making something special.’

Ana de Armas gave fans a glimpse of what it’s like being with Tom Cruise on a movie set.

As romance rumors continue to swirl around the two stars, the actress teased what’s in store for the two in Hollywood. 

During a recent appearance on "Good Morning America," de Armas was asked about working with Cruise on an upcoming film. Host Michael Strahan questioned her about collaborating with the "Mission: Impossible" star "on another project that’s going to lead you to do some other crazy stunts."

TOM CRUISE, ANA DE ARMAS SPOTTED STROLLING TOGETHER IN LONDON PARK ON HER 37TH BIRTHDAY

split of tom cruise and ana de armas

Ana de Armas teases working with Tom Cruise amid romance rumors.  (Getty Images)

She replied, "It’s so much fun, and we're definitely working on a lot of things. Not just one but a few projects with [filmmakers] Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom. And I'm so excited."

The rumored Hollywood couple are reportedly working on the upcoming film "Deeper" together, directed by Liman, per Deadline.

tom cruise/ana de armas split

Cruise, 62, and de Armas were last spotted publicly together in a London park on her 37th birthday.

Reps for de Armas and Cruise did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

TOM CRUISE AND ANA DE ARMAS FUEL ROMANCE RUMORS AFTER STEPPING OUT IN LONDON AGAIN

The "Ballerina" actress’s rare comments on Cruise come after the duo were spotted taking a leisurely stroll through a London park during her birthday weekend.

In a photo and video captured by a bystander and shared on X, Cruise was seen wearing a white polo t-shirt with dark blue jeans, while de Armas sported a light-colored t-shirt with jeans, white sneakers and a brown crossbody bag.

Cruise walked next to de Armas with his hands behind his back and was holding what appeared to be an olive-green dog leash with a pouch. The pair were accompanied by another woman as well as security guards during their outing.

Tom Cruise wears a black shirt at CinemaCon

The day before de Armas' birthday, the Cuba native and Cruise were photographed as they disembarked a helicopter that was flown by the "Mission: Impossible" star.  (Gilbert Flores)

The day before de Armas' birthday, the Cuba native and Cruise were photographed as they disembarked a helicopter that was flown by the "Top Gun" star. 

In images obtained by People, de Armas was pictured walking on a helipad as she smiled and held her dog, Elvis. 

Cruise beamed as he carried a black backpack and walked across the tarmac.

Ana de Armas at the premiere of "Eden" at the Toronto International Film Festival

Romance rumors began to swirl when de Armas and Cruise were photographed together for the first time on the night before Valentine's Day. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Two weeks earlier, the pair were spotted after another helicopter ride. On April 13, Cruise and de Armas were seen deplaning the actor's helicopter in London that took off from Madrid.

At the time, a source told People that the pair were not romantically involved and were accompanied on the trip by Liman.

Romance rumors began to swirl when de Armas and Cruise were photographed together for the first time on the night before Valentine's Day.

On Feb. 13, the two were pictured walking through London's Soho neighborhood as de Armas carried what appeared to be takeout bags of food from a restaurant. They stopped for photos with fans before leaving in a taxi together.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

