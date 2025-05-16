Ana de Armas calls working with Tom Cruise 'so much fun' as pair sparks relationship rumors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ana de Armas gave fans a glimpse of what it’s like being with Tom Cruise on a movie set.

As romance rumors continue to swirl around the two stars, the actress teased what’s in store for the two in Hollywood.

During a recent appearance on "Good Morning America," de Armas was asked about working with Cruise on an upcoming film. Host Michael Strahan questioned her about collaborating with the "Mission: Impossible" star "on another project that’s going to lead you to do some other crazy stunts."

TOM CRUISE, ANA DE ARMAS SPOTTED STROLLING TOGETHER IN LONDON PARK ON HER 37TH BIRTHDAY

She replied, "It’s so much fun, and we're definitely working on a lot of things. Not just one but a few projects with [filmmakers] Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom. And I'm so excited."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The rumored Hollywood couple are reportedly working on the upcoming film "Deeper" together, directed by Liman, per Deadline.

Reps for de Armas and Cruise did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

TOM CRUISE AND ANA DE ARMAS FUEL ROMANCE RUMORS AFTER STEPPING OUT IN LONDON AGAIN

The "Ballerina" actress’s rare comments on Cruise come after the duo were spotted taking a leisurely stroll through a London park during her birthday weekend.

In a photo and video captured by a bystander and shared on X, Cruise was seen wearing a white polo t-shirt with dark blue jeans, while de Armas sported a light-colored t-shirt with jeans, white sneakers and a brown crossbody bag.

Cruise walked next to de Armas with his hands behind his back and was holding what appeared to be an olive-green dog leash with a pouch. The pair were accompanied by another woman as well as security guards during their outing.

The day before de Armas' birthday, the Cuba native and Cruise were photographed as they disembarked a helicopter that was flown by the "Top Gun" star.

In images obtained by People, de Armas was pictured walking on a helipad as she smiled and held her dog, Elvis.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cruise beamed as he carried a black backpack and walked across the tarmac.

Two weeks earlier, the pair were spotted after another helicopter ride. On April 13, Cruise and de Armas were seen deplaning the actor's helicopter in London that took off from Madrid.

At the time, a source told People that the pair were not romantically involved and were accompanied on the trip by Liman.

Romance rumors began to swirl when de Armas and Cruise were photographed together for the first time on the night before Valentine's Day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Feb. 13, the two were pictured walking through London's Soho neighborhood as de Armas carried what appeared to be takeout bags of food from a restaurant. They stopped for photos with fans before leaving in a taxi together.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.