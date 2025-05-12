Tom Cruise shuts down Trump movie tariff question while promoting 'Mission: Impossible'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Cruise is keeping mum on President Donald Trump's idea of imposing a tariff on all movies made outside the U.S.

The actor appeared at an event in South Korea to promote his upcoming movie, "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning." Cruise was speaking at a Q&A panel with the movie's director, Christopher McQuarrie, and a few of his co-stars, when a reporter asked a question about the possible tariff.

"I'd like to ask this question to anybody who's up for it," the reporter, whose question was translated from Korean to English by a moderator, asked, per Entertainment Weekly. "I watched this film and I saw that it was filmed in many different locations around the world, including Africa. Of course, we all are aware of the tariffs that President Donald Trump has been imposing on overseas productions and films. So, is this particular movie under that tariff? And how much of the film was shot overseas?"

PRESIDENT TRUMP'S HOLLYWOOD AMBASSADOR JON VOIGHT ROLLS OUT PROPOSAL TO ‘MAKE HOLLYWOOD GREAT AGAIN’

The outlet shared that Cruise looked to McQuarrie and took a pause before telling the moderator off-mic, "We’d rather answer questions about the movie. Thank you."

"I think that's a fair answer," the moderator replied.

Cruise's reps did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

According to IMDb, "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" was filmed in London, South Africa and Norway from March 2022 to July 2023, with additional shots filmed in March 2024.

On May 4, Trump brought up the idea of a tariff that would affect movies made overseas in a post he shared on Truth Social.

"The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death," he wrote. "Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat."

Trump continued, "It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda! Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands. WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The following day, White House spokesperson Kush Desai told Fox News Digital, "Although no final decisions on foreign film tariffs have been made, the administration is exploring all options to deliver on President Trump’s directive to safeguard our country’s national and economic security while Making Hollywood Great Again."

In January, Trump named actors Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone as his Hollywood ambassadors, and earlier this month, Voight, along with special advisor Steven Paul, submitted a "comprehensive plan" to the president to save the film and television industry .

Voight and Paul met with "dozens of leading film and television organizations (guilds, unions, studios and streamers) about what changes need to be made to increase domestic film production," according to a statement.

The meeting was conducted in person with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and included SP Media Group/Atlas Comics President Scott Karol.

"The proposal includes federal tax incentives, significant changes to several tax codes, the establishment of co-production treaties with foreign countries, and infrastructure subsidies for theater owners, film and television production companies, and post-production companies," the statement said. "The proposal also includes a focus on job training, and tariffs in certain limited circumstances."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The president loves the entertainment business and this country, and he will help us make Hollywood great again," Voight said.

"The American film industry, and Hollywood, is a beacon for teaching the American Dream to the world and is an engine for job growth and career opportunity," said Paul. "It’s essential that we preserve America’s leadership in film and television production."

He added, "We look forward to working with the administration, the unions, studios, and streamers to help form a plan to keep our industry healthy and bring more productions back to America.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"By creating the right environment through smart incentives, updated policies, and much-needed support, we can ensure that American production companies thrive, more jobs stay here at home, and Hollywood once again leads the world in creativity and innovation."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.