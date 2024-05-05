Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen divorce mocked during Netflix comedy roast of retired quarterback

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's 13-year marriage – and subsequent divorce – caught all kinds of flags off the field from comedians and fellow football players.

The NFL legend took jokes in stride while being honored during Netflix's live special, "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" hosted at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Host Kevin Hart opened the roast by joking that Brady left former coach Bill Belichick "high and dry" for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he left the New England Patriots in 2019 after 20 seasons.

"You f---ed your coach, but let me tell you something, people, that's what you do to maintain your happiness. You sometimes got to f--k your coach. You who, who else f----d their coach? Gisele. She f----d that karate man."

Hart played into the joke against the supermodel and her jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend Joaquim Valente, and then screamed at Brady, "What an idiot! Why would you do this? What an idiot!"

"I mean, Jesus Christ, Tom," Hart said. "One of the smartest quarterbacks to ever play the game; how did you not see this coming? Eight f---ing karate classes a day? Eight karate classes a day?"

"Eight karate classes a day, and she's still a white belt."

Hart added, "The scariest part about this guy is if you have any problems, I'm worried for you. Jesus Christ, you can't lose any fight to the bonus dad. Kids gonna change their name. The guy knows karate, Tom. I can't help you with this, Tom."

Comedian Nikki Glaser added more fuel to the divorce fire and quipped, "You had seven rings, well eight after Gisele gave hers back."

Andrew Schultz joked that Tom became the "goat" (greatest of all time) by "being the fiercest competitor on the planet."

"Tom was once asked which one of his rings was his favorite and he said, the next one," Schultz said. "Sorry, that was a Gisele quote. My bad."

Podcaster Tony Hinchcliffe made his way to the stage by mocking Brady's marriage.

"Nice shoes, b---h," he said to Brady. "Did you win those in the divorce?"

The former couple officially announced their divorce in separate Instagram posts shared in October 2022.

"In recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Bündchen added: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.

"I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you."