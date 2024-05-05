Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen divorce mocked during Netflix comedy roast of retired quarterback

Former New England Patriot quarterback retired from Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. Brady's divorce from Gisele was finalized in 2022

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Here is why Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were able to divorce quickly

Fox News legal analyst Mercedes Colwin provides an analysis on Brady, Bundchen's private settlement as the power couple's 13-year marriage comes to an end.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's 13-year marriage – and subsequent divorce – caught all kinds of flags off the field from comedians and fellow football players.

The NFL legend took jokes in stride while being honored during Netflix's live special, "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" hosted at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Host Kevin Hart opened the roast by joking that Brady left former coach Bill Belichick "high and dry" for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he left the New England Patriots in 2019 after 20 seasons.

GISELE BUNDCHEN'S DIVORCE FROM TOM BRADY REVEALED SHE WAS 'STRONGER THAN I THOUGHT'

Tom Brady attends his Netflix roast, pictured with ex-wife Gisele at MET Gala.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage was under scrutiny at the Netflix roast for the former quarterback. (Getty Images)

"You f---ed your coach, but let me tell you something, people, that's what you do to maintain your happiness. You sometimes got to f--k your coach. You who, who else f----d their coach? Gisele. She f----d that karate man."

Hart played into the joke against the supermodel and her jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend Joaquim Valente, and then screamed at Brady, "What an idiot! Why would you do this? What an idiot!"

GISELE BÜNDCHEN POSES FOR RACY BEACH PHOTOSHOOT AFTER TEARING UP OVER TOM BRADY

"I mean, Jesus Christ, Tom," Hart said. "One of the smartest quarterbacks to ever play the game; how did you not see this coming? Eight f---ing karate classes a day? Eight karate classes a day?"

"Eight karate classes a day, and she's still a white belt."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen at MET Gala

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced the end of their marriage in October 2022. (Matt Winkelmeyer)

Hart added, "The scariest part about this guy is if you have any problems, I'm worried for you. Jesus Christ, you can't lose any fight to the bonus dad. Kids gonna change their name. The guy knows karate, Tom. I can't help you with this, Tom."

Comedian Nikki Glaser added more fuel to the divorce fire and quipped, "You had seven rings, well eight after Gisele gave hers back."

Andrew Schultz joked that Tom became the "goat" (greatest of all time) by "being the fiercest competitor on the planet."

"Tom was once asked which one of his rings was his favorite and he said, the next one," Schultz said. "Sorry, that was a Gisele quote. My bad."

Tom Brady poses on red carpet

Tom Brady was the star of the show at the Netflix Is A Joke Fest, "The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady." (Monica Schipper)

Podcaster Tony Hinchcliffe made his way to the stage by mocking Brady's marriage.

"Nice shoes, b---h," he said to Brady. "Did you win those in the divorce?"

The former couple officially announced their divorce in separate Instagram posts shared in October 2022. 

"In recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Tom Brady and GIsele Bündchen attend the 2019 Met Gala

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were married for 13 years. They share son Benjamin and daughter Vivian together. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Bündchen added: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.

"I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

