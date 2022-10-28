Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen speak out amid bombshell divorce filing

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen officially announced their divorce in separate Instagram posts Friday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel have been fielding divorce rumors since the start of the 2022 NFL season.

"In recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Bündchen added: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.

"I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you."

The Super Bowl champion’s representative had no comment to provide Fox News Digital when previously asked about reports he had hired a divorce attorney.

Brady and Bündchen met through a friend at a wine bar in 2006 and married three years later on Feb. 26, 2009.

The beginning of their relationship was much like the end — marred in controversy — as they had only been dating for a few months when Bündchen found out Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, was pregnant with his child.

In addition to Brady's 15-year-old son Jack, the couple has Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12.

Rumors of marital woes after 13 years began surfacing as Brady started the 2022 NFL season.

The quarterback, who won six Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots and then earned another ring with the Bucs, announced his retirement from the NFL in February after 22 seasons. Only 40 days later, he revealed he was coming back to play again.

Bündchen had assumed Brady would have more time to spend with the family following years on the road as the winningest quarterback in NFL history.

"Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present," she told Elle magazine in the October issue. "I think this is the system we’ve been living in," she said while addressing sexist commentary that she was desperate for Brady to retire.

"That’s what society has accepted and what society hasn’t accepted," but Bündchen admitted she’s had "conversations with him over and over again" about him continuing to play at 45 years old.

"But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too," she said.

Bündchen seemed ready to put football behind her after uprooting her family to be there for Brady as he pursued his passion for the sport.

"I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams," Bundchen added in the Elle interview. "Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy.

"At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that. I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose."

