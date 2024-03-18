Gisele Bündchen’s divorce from Tom Brady revealed she was ‘stronger than I thought’

Gisele Bündchen is still adjusting to her life post-divorce from Tom Brady.

"My life is a little different," Bündchen told The Wall Street Journal. "I have my kids sometimes, sometimes I don’t have my kids. There’s a different ritual when I’m with them and when I’m not."

The Victoria’s Secret Angel is doing her best to embrace the changes though.

"I think it’s the one thing that we have in our lives that’s constant," Bündchen said. "The only time something is fixed is when you die."

GISELE BÜNDCHEN POSES FOR RACY BEACH PHOTOSHOOT AFTER TEARING UP OVER TOM BRADY

The supermodel also focuses on positivity and gratitude.

"To live in a state of gratitude is like a protection in your life," she told the outlet. "We can look at things like, why is this happening to me? I believe we are here because we all have something to learn and to evolve and to grow."

She continued, "When I look back, the biggest, most challenging experiences in my life were all happening for me. They showed me that I was stronger than I thought I was."

Bündchen and Brady were married for 13 years and share two children, Vivian and Benjamin. Brady also has an older son with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

They announced their divorce in October 2022, and Bündchen still gets emotional about it.

In her ABC "Impact x Nightline" with Robin Roberts interview, Roberts asked about Bündchen calling the breakup "the death of a dream" once the divorce was finalized.

Bündchen began to speak before turning her head away from the camera, tearing up and saying, "Sorry, guys, I didn’t know, can I have a little moment?"

After doing some breathing exercises, Bündchen got introspective, telling Roberts that the divorce was "a transition that had to take place."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I don't think you wish for that, you know. But I think sometimes in life things happen… I feel so blessed because, like, I wouldn't change anything in my life. I had incredible experiences. I learned so much. I have my children, which are the biggest blessings in my life," she told Roberts. "I get to learn new things… I'm grateful for all of it. I'm grateful for every lesson."

Apart from continuing to co-parent her children with Brady, Bündchen is also writing her second book, a cookbook.

Her cookbook, titled, "Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul," is described by The Wall Street Journal as "a cookbook for people short on time who want to eat healthy."

The Brazilian-born model explained, "I’m not a chef, I’m the farthest thing from a chef. But I’m like, how do I make things that are easy and nutritious?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her recipes focus on healthy, simple foods, with the goal of treating her "body as a temple."

There’s one food she’ll never allow in the temple though.

"To me, white sugar means poison," Bündchen said. "There’s so many other ways you can sweeten your things that are delicious. Honey, maple syrup, dates."

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.