Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's relationship through the years
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been together for over 10 years and are reportedly going through a rough patch, with both hiring divorce attorneys. Take a look back at their relationship.
- Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen met in 2006 in New York City through a mutual friend and began dating shortly after in January 2007.read more
- Not long after starting their relationship, Brady found out his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan was pregnant with his child. The Brazilian supermodel wrote in her 2018 memoir "Lessons" that hearing about Moynahan's pregnancy was difficult, to say the least.read more
- Brady and Bündchen's relationship continued to grow throughout 2008, and they showed off their love through many public appearances.read more
- The couple made their first of many Met Gala red carpet appearances in 2008.read more
- After two years of dating, the couple got engaged in January 2009.read more
- After a short one-month engagement, Tom and Gisele announced they got married in February 2009 in a small ceremony which included just the couple's parents.read more
- A few months after their first wedding, the couple had a second wedding in Costa Rica in April 2009. This wedding also only included family members on the guest list.read more
- In December 2009, the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Benjamin.read more
- Bundchen is pictured here visiting Brady at training camp with their son Benjamin in 2012, the same year they announced she was pregnant with their second child.read more
- Bundchen supported Brady and came to his defense in 2012 when fans started heckling her in the crowd when Brady's team lost the Super Bowl.read more
- The couple's second child, a daughter named Vivian, was born in December 2012.read more
- Budchen was there to celebrate with Brady after his team won the 2015 Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks.read more
- The couple put forth a united front in 2015 amid rumors they were headed for a divorce. They were forced to deny the rumors, with Brady claiming he had an "incredible relationship" with Bundchen.read more
- After Brady's 2015 Super Bowl win, he was suspended for four games in the 2016-2017 season due to deflategate, and Bundchen stood by him through it.read more
- Bundchen and the family were there to support Brady in his Super Bowl win against the Atlanta Falcons in 2017.read more
- Brady opened up in 2018 about his conversations with Bundchen about his retirement, revealing his wife is ready for him to retire. He admitted his commitment to football had put a strain on their marriage.read more
- In February 2019, Brady and Bundchen celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. Bundchen thanked Brady for the life they share and said there was nothing she loved more than him and their family.read more
- In 2019, Bundchen supported Brady through his 2019 Super Bowl win against the Los Angeles Rams.read more
- In 2020, Brady announced he was leaving the New England Patriots and moving his family to Florida to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.read more
- Bundchen helped celebrate Brady's seventh Super Bowl win in 2021 against the Kansas City Chiefs.read more
- Brady announced he was retiring in February 2022, saying he was ready to spend more time with his family.read more
- Not long after announcing his retirement, Brady announced he was unretiring and that he signed on for another season at Tampa Bay.read more
- Rumors there was trouble in paradise began to swirl after Brady missed 11 days of practice, and the two were spotted spending time apart. Sources claimed the couple had hit a rough patch.read more
- Bundchen was noticeably absent from Brady's first game in September. In an October issue of Vogue, she claimed to be concerned about him returning to football, with sources saying he would have to retire for them to reconcile.read more
- In early October, it was reported Bundchen had hired a divorce lawyer.read more
