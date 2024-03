Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Gisele Bündchen made headlines this week for a new interview in which she discussed ex-husband Tom Brady, but she's also been hard at work.

The supermodel was seen in Miami, preparing for a Hugo Boss photo shoot. She could be seen walking down the beach in an ensemble of a beige turtleneck sweater, a large knee-length puffy coat, white bikini bottoms and tall black boots.

One photo shows Bündchen bare-faced with her hair in loose waves, walking in the sand with various crew members around her.

Another features her without the coat, with her back turned to the camera and a drink in her hand.

Yesterday, Brady shared a racy photo of his own.

He posted the picture to his Instagram story, and in the selfie, he isn't wearing a shirt and his face is unshaven.

"Pool Party where is everyone??" he captioned the photo, also adding two laughing emojis.

Earlier this week, Bündchen did in interview with Robin Roberts, titled "IMPACT x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain." During their conversation, she broke down in tears when asked about the end of her marriage to Brady. The two married in 2009, and they divorced in 2022.

"You didn’t think the marriage would end," Roberts asked her. "No one goes into a marriage thinking it’s going to end, but it does. You said it was the death of a dream. How are you?"

Bündchen took a deep breath and began to answer, "Well, when you say…" before halting and turning away from the camera.

"Sorry guys, I didn’t know, can I have a little moment?" she asked with a choked-up voice, her hair hiding her face.

Last year, in an interview with Vanity Fair, the Brazilian model said that the split was " the death of my dream ," adding, "It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?"

The couple were together for 13 years and share two children, Vivian and Benjamin. Brady also has an older son with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.

In another portion of the interview, she discussed co-parenting with Brady.

"I think, you know, there’s easier days than other[s], but I think, you know, it's amazing that the kids — they're super smart children," she said. "They know what they can get away with. So I think it's natural that [they have] different rules and then kids just adapt. And they're gonna try to do what they want, and I can only control what I do."

She added, "I think, for me, now it's really about the balance."

Because of their custody agreement, she gets her own time with the children, and so does Brady, which is something that she thinks is "amazing." She told Roberts that she believes the experience is "more enriching" for them, explaining, "They get to learn from two different worlds and that's wonderful for them."

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.