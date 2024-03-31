Gisele Bündchen and her boyfriend pictured for the first time together since she denied cheating on Tom Brady

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Gisele Bündchen and her boyfriend, jiu-jitsui instructor Joaquim Valente, were spotted out together for the first time since the supermodel confirmed her new romance while simultaneously dispelling rumors about the inception of their relationship.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Bündchen vehemently denied that she had cheated on ex-husband Tom Brady with Valente.

"That is a lie," she told the outlet.

"This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful," Bündchen added.

"They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified," she told the outlet of women combating the adulterous label. "No one really knows what happens between two people, only the two people in the relationship."

She and Valente were spotted outside Bündchen's new mansion in Surfside, Florida, which is currently undergoing renovations. The couple were spotted discussing plans for the property with a designer before leaving the location in Valente's truck.

The spotting comes a day after Valente was seen supporting Bündchen at the launch of her new cookbook, "Nourish," in Miami.

Although it's unclear when their relationship began, Bündchen insists that the two started out as friends.

"This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first," she told The New York Times, although she did not name Valente directly. "It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent."

Bündchen and Brady divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. They share two children together; Benjamin, 14 and Vivian, 11.

Only a month after her divorce from Brady was finalized, reports and photographs surfaced of Bündchen and Valente together, sparking speculation they were an item. At the time, a source close to the supermodel told Fox News Digital, "None of it's true."

"This is the kids' and Gisele's longtime martial arts teacher. There's no truth to any dating rumors," the source said. Regarding the headlines, the source noted they had reached "a whole new level of disrespect and disregard" for Bündchen.

Valente is one of three sons who own the Valente Brothers business in North Miami Beach. According to the business' website , he "moved to Miami in 2007 to study criminology at Barry University. He quickly impressed everyone with his unique technique, outstanding teaching skills and remarkable charisma. Joaquim, like his brothers, had Grandmaster Hélio as his main teacher and trained weekly with the Grand Master."

Bündchen and Brady continue to co-parent their children together, both having homes in Southern Florida.