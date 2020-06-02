'To Catch a Beautician' star Tamar Braxton recalls horrifying hair mishap: ‘I was Tamar Patch Kid’

Tamar Braxton wants to keep it real.

The singer, reality TV star and sister of Grammy Award-winning artist Toni Braxton is teaming up with celebrity hairstylist Johnny Wright for VH1’s new series “To Catch a Beautician,” which rescues clients whose hair has been botched by a stylist from their past.

And having a bad hair day seriously hits close to home for the 43-year-old. She previously endured one horrifying mishap, which she says still haunts her to this day.

Fox News spoke to Braxon and Wright about some of the best and worst trends they’ve spotted from those in quarantine, what clients can expect when salons begin reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, how anyone can achieve a healthy mane at home, as well as that one incident Braxton can never forget.

Fox News: Tamar, can you recall one hair mishap that still haunts you?

Tamar Braxton: Absolutely. Let me pick one out of a hat because it's a whole bunch. Well, I remember when I was maybe 14 years old, my sister was putting the system called New Era in my hair, and she forgot the neutralizing process of it. So my hair, all of my hair, came out. I had patches of hair. I was Tamar Patch Kid.

Fox News: What are some of the best and worst hair trends you've been seeing from people in quarantine?

Braxton: I hate to judge because we are all in this together. We are all jacked up out here in this quarantine street. I don't know. I think when you don't make an attempt... One of the things that I learned from the show is that you need to keep your hair hydrated. No matter how jacked up you are, no matter how much we all need to go to the stylist, make [sure] your hair is moisturized. It won't look as bad. So when you don't make an attempt, I think that that has been the quarantine no-no. Just try to put your hair in a ponytail, at least.

Johnny Wright: And for me, I think the quarantine trend that is cringing for me is when anybody cuts their own hair. I just can't take it. I want you to put the scissors away. Just wait until this is all over. We will come out of this, for sure.

Fox News: What advice would you give to anyone who’s unhappy with their look?

Wright: I say keep it real. I mean, I think communication is key. You have to tell the person how you feel. It's your money at the end of the day, and you need to be satisfied. I think if you leave that situation not communicating there with the stylist, I think it's even more difficult to explain it later on. So if you turn around in that hydraulic chair, and you look into that mirror, and you're not pleased with the person you see, you need to say something. See something, say something.

Braxton: And I would just have to add, don't wait till the last minute. I think that when we're getting our hair done, we can kind of tell when things are going wrong. I think you should speak up when things start to go wrong. So either that way the salon's going to have a chance to fix it, or they know from the jump that you're not satisfied.

Fox News: With the ongoing pandemic, what change would you like to see at salons?

Wright: Thankfully, I'm not in a salon on a regular basis anymore. I've spent a large part of my career in a salon. I've talked with some people, especially in Georgia, some friends of mine that are reopened.

They have to space out their clients so they're not sitting in the waiting area for so long. They probably have to do some type of temperature checking and things like that, making sure they don't come to the salon with any symptoms; using disposable capes and smocks, gloves, and things like that just to keep everyone safe; and also to shut down the salon every few hours to disinfect properly.

Another thing I want to add to the things that might change in a salon. People could expect some type of price increase, because they're not able to take as many clients, and they're going to have to be able to get those coins. So especially if you doing highlight jobs at home, they're going to have to do a lot of color correcting, which costs more.

Fox News: What's your favorite hair hack to achieving beautiful, healthy tresses at home?

Wright: It's steam treatment and keeping your hair moisturized, and doing a mask and leaving that on for a while. I love it when you use a great leave-in conditioner because your hair will continue to be nourished and moisturized. So things like that, I'm always happy. I'm always about healthy hair. So with that, you could have any trend. Instead of following trends, get healthy hair.

Braxton: I would just have to say leave your hair alone. It's okay. We are all jacked up together. This is going to be over soon, and even if it's not, guess what? Leave your hair alone. This is not the time for you to get creative and start putting color in it and all these chemicals in it. Just leave it alone. Moisturize and keep it moving. No chemicals during quarantine. How about that?

Fox News: Tamar, you are incredibly close to your family. How are you all handling quarantine?

Braxton: Well, it's a lot because this is the longest that I've been away from my mom. Thank God my mother's on social media now, so I don't get to miss her so much because she's cooking on there. She's having conversations on there. And my sisters and I often get on Zoom, and we FaceTime a lot, so that's been very helpful. But, just like everyone else, we all miss each other. It's hard to be away from our families, but just check in with them, and they check in with me, and so that's, basically, all we can do.

Fox News: What can audiences expect from a show like “To Catch a Beautician?"

Braxton: The audience is going to get their entire life, OK? They're going to have fun. They're going to relate. They're going to be emotional. Because the truth is everyone's had a bad hair day. And this show is all about having a bad hair day but fixing it at the end of the day. So you're going to get the whole rollercoaster ride.

Wright: Yeah, you get a little bit of everything. It's suspenseful, it's emotional, it's funny, and it's educational. So we hitting all the notes.

Fox News: Which botched job from this show left you truly speechless and why?

Wright: I don't want to give anything away. I think any time that someone lost a great amount of hair, and it either resulted in some type of bald spot, that was very hard for me. And I felt like that was very traumatic for the client, and I totally understood her emotion and why they were in that position in the first place. So, I don't want to give anything away, but those were always so cringing for me.

“To Catch a Beautician” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on VH1.