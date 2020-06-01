Thylane Blondeau, ‘the most beautiful girl in the world,’ reveals her lockdown life on Instagram

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

“The most beautiful girl in the world” is giving her 3.6 million followers a sneak peek into her life while on lockdown.

Thylane Blondeau, who is currently isolating in her Paris apartment amid the coronavirus pandemic, has taken to Instagram show off how she’s social distancing in style.

The 19-year-old posted several photos of her swanky home, which features a large rooftop terrace, a minimalistic interior design, skull ornaments, as well as numerous pieces of artwork.

The model is also maintaining her famous features by applying face masks in her bathroom as part of an at-home spa experience.

“Checking that everyone is wearing their mask outside,” she remarked in one selfie, referring to facial coverings being used to minimize the chances of contracting COVID-19.

Blondeau is the daughter of French soccer star Patrick Blondeau and former television presenter Veronika Loubry.

Blondeau was just four years old when she walked for French couture designer Jean Paul Gaultier. At age 6, she appeared in a now-iconic photo that earned her the accolade of “Most Beautiful Girl in the World” by the press.

Then at age 10, she starred in the Vogue Paris supplement, Vogue Enfants, Glamour magazine UK reported. The image stirred controversy for depicting the child posing in a gold dress while wearing high heels and makeup.

According to the outlet, her mother Loubry went on to say: “I understand that this could seem shocking. I admit I myself was shocked during the photoshoot. But let me be precise – the only thing that shocked me is that the necklace she wore was worth €3 million!”

At age 13, Blondeau took on acting, appearing in “Belle & Sebastian: The Adventure Continues.”

Blondeau successfully transitioned as a child model in the fashion world. In Feb. 2017, she made her adult runway debut for Dolce & Gabbana during Milan Fashion Week. She was invited for the couture designer to participate in the Sept. 2017 show. Blondeau also became the brand ambassador for L’Oreal and the face of a perfume by French designer Lolita Lempicka.

In 2018, her looks earned her a new title – that of “Most Beautiful Face.” The ranking was done by independentcritics.com, specifically by professional film critic TC Chandler. Other names on the list included Priyanka Chopra, Gal Gadot and Lupita Nyong’o, among others.

She now has her own clothing line titled Heaven May.

Blondeau previously told Frivolette she isn’t fazed by her growing fame over the years.

“You know, this does not affect me in any way,” she told the outlet. “I’m still young, I’m pleased. And I try to do anything for the ‘Thylaners’ (her fan base). I talk with them all the time, and often my mother helps me to answer messages.”

When asked whom she would call “the most beautiful girl on Earth,” Blondeau responded, “Not exactly myself!”