Brooke Shields, 55, shares her secrets to feeling youthful in a swimsuit

Brooke Shields, who just turned the big 5-5, believes the secret to aging gracefully is keeping things super simple.

“I’m constantly trying to find new things that I love, but I’ve also stopped looking for the miracles,” the actress told Fox News. “My routine is very simple - keep your face clean and moisturized. I’m not good with six or seven steps with serums, layers, or anything else I need to add on top. I don’t have that kind of time. But I do keep my face clean at all times and stick with products that are lanolin and petroleum-free.

“I know ‘organic’ and ‘natural’ are totally different, but I try to keep my skincare routine as healthy as I can,” she shared. “I’m not putting harsh chemicals on my face.”

The “Pretty Baby” star recently kicked off the summer season on social media by posting a photo of herself rocking a neon orange bikini while she soaked up the sun. Shields admitted she wasn’t always confident rocking a swimsuit, but shopping for the right look has gotten easier over the years, which has helped her experiment in trying on different looks and styles to see which truly suits her curves.

“Thank God you can do everything online now,” she chuckled. “But lighting has so much to do with it, too. Self-tanner helps. Getting a little color on your body, even if you’re hanging out in your backyard, is good too. Those are little things that help you prepare when it comes time to try on swimsuits. It helps you really see how it would look like if you were to wear it out. And I think it’s helpful to try on different sizes. Order a variety of sizes, even if you think it’s one that you think wouldn’t work for you.”

Shields said she likes trying on swimsuits from the comfort of home, as opposed to a fitting room, because it allows her to take a good look at herself in private under flattering light. She even recalled one time when her daughters, 17 and 14, shared their own advice on finding the right suit.

“I used to wear full coverage bathing suits because I thought those were safe,” she explained. “But one day, my daughters came up to me and said, ‘It makes you look bigger.’ I was like, ‘How is that even possible?’ But after trying on different styles, I’ve learned that there are certain cuts, certain pieces that will work with your silhouette. But you won’t know that unless you get out of your comfort zone and try different looks out. I don’t want to feel so-so. I want to feel really good. That means highlighting the things you really love about yourself and being kind to the areas you’re not so fond of.

“Try different looks on and be really honest with yourself,” she continued. “And just remember - nobody has the perfect anything. Yes, there are a very few select bodies out there that seem to look perfect, but it’s really unfair for us to look at another body and go, ‘That’s ideal, that’s exactly who I need to be.’ It’s just not true. The more we start celebrating our bodies, no matter where we are in life, the most we will feel better about ourselves. I’m always about self-improvement. I don’t want to feel bad about myself. But I want to improve on being a better me, not a better anyone else.”

Shields, who appeared on Vogue when she was just 14 years old, also noted confidence goes a long way in looking and feeling good about yourself. The star suggested a booster exercise -- look in the mirror while rocking a swimsuit and say something positive about yourself.

“You’d be surprised at how much this changes everything,” she said. “Saying something like, ‘That’s right, I have a curvy butt’ instead of ‘I’ve got a fat a--‘ goes a long way. It can be hard to do at first. But I think practicing daily eventually changes your outlook. I like a little self-tanner and the right lighting when I take a picture. It makes me feel so much better. And on days when you don’t feel so great, try a sheer cover-up if that means it will make you feel more beautiful. But really, the whole goal is to celebrate who you are. The more you do that, the healthier your mind, body and spirit will be. There is no such thing as perfection -- you are enough.”

Shields began her career in Hollywood when she was just 11 months old and became one of the most recognizable faces in the world by 16. Growing up under the harsh media spotlight was challenging at times for Shields, but aging has taught her plenty of lessons on self-acceptance over the years.

“My industry teaches insecurities,” she explained. “Being a female, you’re constantly told, ‘You need this’ or ‘You need that.’ You were never quite good enough. I became a perfectionist. I think, if I could go back in time, I would have spent fewer years feeling insecure. I would have celebrated my whole self more. I would have loved to have said to myself, ‘Hey, you’re doing just fine. You don’t have to be anything more than who you are. Be kind to yourself.’ You can waste a lot of years trying to prove you’re something else, which is unnecessary and unfair.”

Shields recently told Fox News she had taken to Instagram to share her at-home workout routines amid the coronavirus pandemic. It has helped her get creative and find new ways to exercise. And with a little motivation, anything is possible.

“I say I work out four times a week,” she said. “And I do one day of rest or one day of yoga or just one day of walking. I try to vary it. You can lift things that are heavy, a dishrag can give an unbelievable hamstring workout. Even vacuuming the house nonstop can break a sweat. I think it’s all about committing to doing something, whether it’s an online yoga class, a Zoom session with a trainer -- it becomes more of an opportunity than a chore.”

When it comes to motivation, Shields said some days are easier than others. Still, she insisted that changing things up each day and making use of household items have kept her committed to exercising whenever possible.

“I had to change the way I think about it because I can’t say that I enjoy working out,” she explained. “I enjoy the feeling after. When you have a place to go, all you have to do is just get there and an hour goes by. But when you don’t even leave the house, it’s hard to get motivated. What I started doing is mentally telling myself, ‘Nobody’s telling you to do this. Why don’t you give it a try?’ You may not want to, but nine out of 10 times, you’re going to feel so much better afterward. Even setting 20 minutes aside makes a big difference. I think it helps to have smaller expectations rather than having these big goals and yet you’re not even sure why you have them.

“I have no idea when my work is going to happen,” Shields shared. “So there’s that ego part of it where you’re like, ‘I’ve gotta get ready for this movie or show.’ That was a motivator because I would like to try to look my best. But when you don’t have that as a goal, you have to find another reason to allow yourself to care about your health.

“You can lift gallons of milk,” Shields suggested. “I like to joke that you can do bicep curls with a bottle of tequila. Make it less of a chore. And once you start, you [start] to think, ‘I can do almost anything for an hour.’”