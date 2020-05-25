Toni Braxton, 52, says she’s ‘beach body ready’ but ‘too scared to go’ in bikini selfie

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Toni Braxton is proudly flaunting her summer-ready bod while social distancing.

The 52-year-old took to Instagram on Monday where she unveiled her fit physique in a skimpy black bikini.

However, the seven-time Grammy Award winner wasn’t soaking up the sun at the beach or even by the pool. Instead, the singer opted to take a mirror selfie from inside her closet.

Braxton completed her sultry look with flowing tresses.

“MEMORIAL DAY weekend,” she captioned the snap. “Beaches are open & I’m beach body ready… but I’m too scared to go. It’s still COVID-19. Y’all stay safe!”

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 54, LIFTS WEIGHTS IN A BIKINI: ‘EVERYDAY’

BETTY WHITE, 98, SAYS SHE'S 'BLESSED WITH INCREDIBLY GOOD HEALTH' AMID THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The star posted the same photo on Twitter, but with a different caption.

“Beach ready but the beach ain’t ready,” the “Unbreak My Heart” singer wrote, adding the hashtag #stayathome.

Many of Braxton’s 3.3 million followers immediately praised the star and her enviable figure.

“So you just gone be 25 forever?” one wrote. “Is that the plan?”

“50 wear?” chimed another.

“Well damn Toni, let me go do more sit ups,” added one user.

While the holiday weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, this year is different.

PRINCESS THEODORA OF GREECE POSTPONES HER ROYAL WEDDING AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: REPORTS

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT MODEL HUNTER MCGRADY EXPLAINS WHY SHE FLAUNTED HER 'QUARANTINE BODY' ON INSTAGRAM

U.S. authorities warned beach-goers to heed social distancing rules to avoid a resurgence of the coronavirus that has infected 5.4 million people worldwide and killed over 345,000, including nearly 100,000 Americans, according to a tally by John Hopkins University.

Veterans, along with nursing home residents, have made up a significant portion of those who died in the U.S. outbreak.

Still, tens of thousands of Americans headed to beaches and parks during the holiday weekend, eager to shake off some pandemic restrictions.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, said she was “very concerned” about crowds of people coming together despite the ongoing pandemic.

Many Southern California beaches were open for swimming, running and other activities, but not for sunbathing. In Tampa, gatherings were so big that authorities closed parking lots to stem the flood.

ALEX TREBEK, LEEZA GIBBONS AND OTHER STARS REACT TO DAYTIME EMMYS GOING VIRTUAL

‘DALLAS’ STAR CHARLENE TILTON SAYS FAITH HAS KEPT HER OUT OF ‘DARK PLACES’ DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

In April, Braxton told Billboard it was important to use the extra free time for positive changes while staying safe.

“During these unprecedented times, make the most of your time indoors with some self-reflection,” she said. “Now might be a good time to quarantine your heart as well in order to examine what it really needs.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.