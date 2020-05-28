‘Nip/Tuck’ star Kelly Carlson says she left Hollywood to support husband’s Navy career

Kelly Carlson has no regrets about leaving Hollywood behind.

The “Nip/Tuck” star appeared on Instagram Live earlier this month and she opened up about why she’s no longer in the entertainment business.

A fan asked the 44-year-old, “Are you still acting? And if not, why did you decide to give it up?” People magazine reported on Thursday.

The actress confirmed, “I’m not acting right now.”

Carlson explained that she and her husband, Dan Stanchfield, relocated from Los Angeles to San Diego because of his work in the Navy.

“Why am I not acting?” she said. “Not for any reason, really. Just that we live far away. I need to be in L.A. and we’re not for my husband’s work, which is down – he’s in the Navy, so we’re way down in southern San Diego. And that’s kind of it.”

Carlson’s Instagram biography also reads, “former actress of TV and Film and now Navy wife.”

The star stressed that “nothing bad happened or anything like that” during her time in Hollywood.

“I loved it, loved my life up there,” she explained.

Carlson further shared that her husband “has a business where we kind of need to be out of the city too and so now he’s the star of the family and I’m the manager wife.”

Carlson then looked at Stanchfield, a survival instructor, who was watching from behind the camera.

“Am I not?” she asked.

“Yeah, exactly,” he replied.

“It was just a decision, right, so that’s all,” said Carlson.

Still, she’s not ruling out a comeback.

“Maybe I’ll go back one day, I don’t know,” said Carlson. “I’m open. I’m kind of a free spirit. I kind of am, and I’m kind of not. But I’m always up for new experiences. And Dan is such a great guy, I’m not gonna say no. Yeah, you don’t say no to this kind… No, no. You make adjustments.”

“And it’s not that he asked me to leave,” she continued. “He didn’t at all. It was like I saw a lot of value in what he was doing and so I said we have to go do it. And so we moved.”

Carlson admitted she was upset her character Kimber Henry was killed off in the FX series, which ran for six seasons from 2003-2010.

“Was I upset [Kimber] was killed off? I mean, of course, a little bit,” she said. “But I also knew she needed somewhat of a dramatic departure. I will say this: she didn’t leave the show, because she came back in dream form. And you know in TV, if you don’t see a body, they can always come back. Not that Ryan [Murphy] had any plans of returning at all.”

And if the show were to ever return, it would be a “mistake” if Kimber wasn’t a part of a potential reboot.

“I hope this doesn’t sound arrogant and I’m sorry if it does,” she said. “I think it would be a mistake not to ever bring Kimber back if they did that. I do. Yeah, that’s my ego a little bit. But I don’t think Ryan would do that. So, if that makes you feel better. Too many people were invested in Kimber and Christian (Julian McMahon).”