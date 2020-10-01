Kris Jenner accused of sexual harassment by former bodyguard in lawsuit

Kris Jenner has been accused of sexually harassing a former bodyguard who is now suing her, her daughter Kourtney Kardashian and the security company.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News, Jenner, Kardashian and David Shield Security are named as defendants in a lawsuit brought by Marc McWilliams, which claims Jenner “embarked on a pattern of conduct involving non-consensual physical contact with [McWilliams] of an inappropriate and sexual nature."

In a statement provided to Fox News, Jenner’s attorney denied Williams’ “completely false” claims.

“Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian vehemently deny the completely false claims made by former security guard Marc McWilliams. His absurd allegations are clearly fabricated and are contrary to easily confirmed facts,” the statement reads. “Kris never acted inappropriately toward him. The security company stopped assigning McWilliams to work there after the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car on the job. Significantly, McWilliams never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim a year later.”

The statement continues: “Although Kourtney is named in the suit, she is not accused of doing anything improper, nor did she do so. When Kris and Kourtney defeat this frivolous lawsuit, they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution.”

McWilliams' lawyer argued in a statement to Fox News that the Jenner "PR machine" is attempting to discredit his client.

"We understand that the defendants have put out misinformation as an effort to discredit Mr. McWilliams in the court of public opinion," Sean Novak told Fox News. "It appears that defendants want to ignore the fact that this case will go to trial in a court of LAW, and they will not be able to support their false narrative in open court."

The statement concludes: "Mr. McWilliams is the victim here. The defendants clearly are mobilizing their formidable PR machine to mount a smear campaign against an employee they mistreated. We look forward to litigating this in Court."

According to the court documents, McWilliams alleges that he was the victim of inappropriate behavior that began three months after he started working for the 64-year-old mogul and her 41-year-old daughter in May 2017. He claims that Jenner made sexual comments about him and asked about his sex life. He also claims that she found excuses to make unwanted physical contact with him.

McWilliams further claims that he complained to his supervisors and the HR department at David Shield Security but that nothing was done about it. He also says that he asked Jenner to stop but was ignored.

Representatives for the security company did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Instead of taking action, McWilliams claims that Jenner and his bosses fabricated “false disciplinary excuses such as tardiness” as well as complaints about his “poor attitude” until he was finally suspended from working with Jenner. However, he was still allowed to work with Kardashian.

He is seeking punitive and exemplary damages in a yet-to-be-determined amount over allegations that include sexual harassment, racial and gender discrimination and wrongful termination.