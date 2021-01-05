Social media reacts to Kim Kardashian, Kanye West split reports: ‘Really thought they were goals’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly headed for divorce after a tumultuous 2020, according to Page Six, citing multiple sources in its bombshell report about the rapper-reality star couple. Now, social media is having a field day with the recent news surrounding the split.

The SKIMS founder and her fashion designer and music mogul husband married in 2014 in an extravagant affair in Italy. Since tying the knot, the couple welcomed four children: daughter North, 7, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, who turns 3 next week, and son Psalm, 19 months.

Upon news reverberating around the world on Tuesday that "divorce is imminent" and that the estranged pair are "done" but are "keeping it low-key," many in the Twitterverse took to the platform to express their shock at the pending dissolution of nuptials.

"So Kanye and Kim are getting a divorce, huh? Damn. Up till the meltdown I always had the impression that they were more stable than your average superficial hollywood couple even knowing who they are. Welp," one Twitter user wrote, while another lamented the split as they "really thought Kim & Kanye were goals."

Others immediately jumped on Team Kim as they noted West’s widely reported history with mental health, which Page Six pointed to in their report about the looming divorce.

"Kim deserves better anyways. N [and] Kanye needs his self [sic] more than anything :/," penned one social media user in support of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star.

Furthermore, Page Six’s report also delves into Kardashian’s desire to take and pass her bar exam to officially become a lawyer, adding that the beauty entrepreneur is "serious about her prison reform campaign," which another Twitter user referenced in their opinion on the matter.

"Kanye’s going to talk about running for President for the next few years, while Kim positions herself to actually run in about 20 years. Mark my words," wrote the commenter. "Governor of Cali or President. She’s gunning for one of them."

Others appeared unbothered by the news itself and simply elected to get their jokes off and one Twitter commenter sunk a dagger from half-court when they tweeted, "Kim and Kanye Take the Kourtroom," a play on one of the titles of the various Kardashian spin-off reality series.

Some fans also weren’t shy in expressing their predictions that fans of the two celebrities should expect new works from the former pair as a result of the split.

"Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly divorcing. At this difficult time, please give them the privacy and space they need to make a reality TV show and album about the breakup," one user scribed, while another appeared dejected at the news, writing, "If Kanye and Kim really getting divorced then love isn’t real." That user ended their tweet with a broken heart emoji.

Reps for Kardashian and West did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.