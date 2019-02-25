Tiffany Haddish comments on Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper's 'hot' Oscars performance

Tiffany Haddish is asking the Internet's biggest question... and we love her for it!

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper shocked viewers with their electric performance of "Shallow" during Sunday night's Academy Awards – and Haddish is weighing in with her signature unfiltered remarks.

“I was like, ‘Are they doing it?’ It was so good,” the "Girls' Trip" star gushed to ET’s Keltie Knight at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party red carpet.

The 39-year-old actress added that the “chemistry” between the "A Star Is Born" co-stars was undeniable. “That was hot!” she exclaimed.

In addition to going gaga over that on-stage moment, Haddish revealed that she enjoyed the fact that the Academy Awards went hostless this year. "No host, no problem," she said. "It seemed to move pretty smooth. I was entertained."

The comedian also opened up about how "beautiful" it was to see that a total of 15 talented female creatives took home the coveted golden statuette at Sunday's ceremony – the most in Oscar history.

"A lot of women won and it was beautiful," she said with a smile. "I enjoyed it. Look, as a woman who works her ass off – those women deserved to win because we work hard and take care of families and all that."