Sarah Ferguson's whereabouts unknown as former Prince Andrew’s shock arrest on birthday rocks royals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sarah Ferguson's whereabouts are unknown following the shock arrest of her ex-husband, the former Prince Andrew.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, was arrested Thursday — his birthday — on suspicion of misconduct in public office during an inquiry linked to his ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

The late queen’s favorite son is the first senior British royal to face arrest since King Charles I nearly 400 years ago. After being held for 11 hours, Thames Valley Police confirmed to Fox News Digital that he was later released.

KING CHARLES EXPRESSES 'DEEPEST CONCERN' AFTER BROTHER ANDREW MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR'S ARREST

Despite the arrest, Ferguson’s location remains unknown. Fox News Digital has reached out to her spokesperson for comment. People magazine previously reported the 66-year-old planned to spend time overseas, raising questions among royal watchers about whether she relocated to the Middle East.

"The despicable behavior by both Sarah Ferguson and her ex-husband Andrew should now drive her out of the U.K.," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

"She would do anything for money, as her track record shows. She won’t be missed in the U.K., certainly not by Prince William and Princess Catherine."

WATCH: KING CHARLES DOES NOT REFER TO FORMER PRINCE ANDREW AS BROTHER OR MEMBER OF THE ROYAL FAMILY IN STATEMENT

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that the Middle East would be an "obvious choice" for the fallen duchess looking to start a new life outside of her home country.

"Abu Dhabi has been an obvious choice for the pair since offers were made in the 2020s to stay there," Turner claimed. "With Princess Beatrice being involved with Middle Eastern affairs, it’s just connecting the dots."

"The royal family may say good riddance to this ongoing nuisance, but at the same time, it does not stretch the imagination too far that, privately, members of the royal family may have given a nod of approval to any move," Turner shared.

"The royal family may be hoping that the couple doesn’t land back in Britain ever again. Of course, this theory is just speculation, but as I know, the Middle East values British royalty, whatever their current history."

The U.K.’s DailyMail reported that Ferguson — known as "Fergie" — was last seen leaving Royal Lodge, Andrew’s former 30-room mansion, in September. Although they divorced in 1996, the pair continued living on the property. Her last social media post, also in September, commemorated 9/11.

"I've been talking to some of her friends," a source told the outlet. "She sounds in a bad way. She's been telling people she is really suffering with her mental health and thinks everyone is out to get her."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"But at the same time, she is adamant that she wants to get out there and start earning money again," the insider claimed. "I can't see how she's going to do it. Her brand is toxic.

"Her best hope of a money-spinner is a tell-all book about how her family's friendship with Epstein has destroyed everything and left the monarchy in crisis — but she's ruled that out, apparently. "

"Besides, she might end up having to tell that story to the police and a judge and jury or to some other form of inquiry," the source added.

Another source claimed to the outlet that while Ferguson would prefer to stay in Windsor, the UAE could offer more opportunities to make money.

Six companies linked to Ferguson are being shut down in the wake of revelations about her relationship with Epstein, the late American financier and convicted sex offender. Ferguson is listed as the sole director of the company, and no creditors are owed money, People reported.

Ferguson’s spokesperson previously denied reports that she was moving into a property at Princess Beatrice’s country home and also dismissed claims she would stay in Portugal with her younger daughter, Princess Eugenie.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

It’s no surprise Ferguson may be reportedly eyeing an exit from her home country.

A newly released email from Ferguson about "desperately" needing money surfaced after the Department of Justice (DOJ) released more than three million records related to Epstein, including his personal emails. Inclusion in the files does not necessarily imply wrongdoing.

"But why I don't understand, don't you just get me to be your House Assistant?" Ferguson allegedly wrote in the 2010 email. "I am the most capable and desperately need the money. Please Jeffrey think about it."

"Sarah Ferguson has always struggled with finances, but 2010 was a particularly bad year," royal commentator Meredith Constant previously told Fox News Digital.

"In May 2010, she was caught in a ‘cash-for-access’ scandal, when News of the World sent a reporter disguised as a businessman and caught Sarah Ferguson promising access to former Prince Andrew, who was the U.K. trade envoy at the time, in exchange for £500,000."

"This email to Epstein was sent mere days later," she said. "I'm not surprised she was getting creative to find employment."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In an email dated March 2010, Epstein asked Ferguson about a trip to New York. Ferguson responded, "Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!"

At the time, Eugenie was reportedly spending time with her then-boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, ahead of her 20th birthday. The couple married in 2018.

One email exchange also suggested that Epstein and Ferguson spoke about arranging a tour of "Buckingham" led by the ex-duchess or one of her daughters. It’s unclear whether the tour happened. Another email shows Ferguson planning a lunch date with Epstein.

"What address shall we come to. It will be myself, Beatrice and Eugenie," she allegedly wrote in a 2009 email thread discussing lunch with the financier in Miami.

People reported that Andrew sent Epstein his family Christmas cards in 2011 and 2012, which included snapshots of his daughters enjoying the year.

Epstein was convicted in Florida state court in 2008 on one count of soliciting prostitution and one count of procuring a minor for prostitution. He served 13 months in jail.

KING CHARLES BREAKS SILENCE ON INVESTIGATION INTO ANDREW'S TRADE ENVOY ROLE WITH JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Like Andrew, Ferguson claimed that she had cut off all contact with Epstein. Fox News Digital previously reached out to Ferguson’s representative for comment about the DOJ's release.

Epstein died in custody in 2019.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who said she was trafficked by Epstein, accused Andrew of sexual abuse when she was 17. The American woman filed a civil lawsuit alleging she was forced to have sex with the disgraced duke three times.

The case was settled out of court in 2022, with Andrew admitting no wrongdoing.

The 41-year-old died in 2025. Her posthumous memoir, published in October, reiterated her claims.

Andrew announced in October that he was giving up his royal titles, and the palace confirmed later that month that the king had "initiated a formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Prince Andrew."

FORMER PRINCE ANDREW ARRESTED ON SUSPICION OF MISCONDUCT IN PUBLIC OFFICE: A LOOK BACK AT HIS LIFE IN PHOTOS

The decision followed Andrew’s initial step back from public life in 2019 after his BBC interview, in which he discussed his relationship with Epstein. On Feb. 3, Andrew vacated Royal Lodge three months after the king ordered him to surrender his lease.

A spokesperson for Ferguson previously told The Guardian: "The duchess spoke of her regret about her association with Epstein many years ago, and as they have always been, her first thoughts are with his victims."

Police said Andrew was released under investigation, meaning he has neither been charged nor exonerated.