Bradley Cooper's supermodel girlfriend Irina Shayk gushes about motherhood

Irina Shayk is thrilled to be a mom to daughter Lea De Seine with beau Bradley Cooper.

IRINA SHAYK TRIES TO HIDE BABY BUMP AT VICTORIA'S SECRET FASHION SHOW

"I always say that being a mom is one of the greatest things in the world," the supermodel told W magazine. "I don't think it's changed my life. It did change in a way to make me better. Family is the most important thing in the world."

The supermodel added that motherhood hasn't changed her sense of style, which can be risque at times.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Sometimes [people] will be like, 'Oh, she's a mom and she's wearing this?' I'm like, 'Give me a break, girl,'" Shayk, 33, scoffed. "We live in the 21st century. Just because you are a mom and you have a baby doesn’t mean you have to change and dress different. Keep expressing yourself and who you are."

Shayk and Cooper, 44, welcomed Lea in March 2017.

BRADLEY COOPER AND IRINA SHAYK CAUGHT FIGHTING ON CAMERA?

They've been dating for three years.

Though Shayk hasn't altered her own personal style since becoming a mom, she says her idea of what's sexy isn't necessarily overt or in-your-face.

Every women is sexy in her own way. It's something that comes from inside of you. You don't have to go out there and show it - though if you want to go out there and show it, it's totally fine,' she said.

IRINA SHAYK BACK IN BIKINI ONE MONTH AFTER GIVING BIRTH

"When you see a woman dressed in a suit and sneakers, I think she's sexy. It's about your character, how you move, how you talk — that's sexy to me," the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner and lingerie model said. "It's not about a push-up bra to your neck and you can't breathe. It's something more classy and sophisticated and modern."