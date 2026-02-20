Gene Hackman death: Fire chief recalls shocking first call, ‘I thought I had a little more time than 48 hours’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

SANTA FE, N.M. — The deaths of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa drew significant national coverage, placing Santa Fe and its first responders at the center of an unexpected media spotlight.

One year after the Hollywood legend’s death, former Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya told Fox News Digital he still vividly remembers the first emergency call he received — a moment he said he will never forget.

"Well, personally, I remember the call today, I was driving home from work and I got the call from my assistant chief letting me know about the situation that happened. And I thought I had a little more time than 48 hours," he reflected. "Within that morning, at 5:00 in the morning, I think I had 35 texts and about 40 phone calls from everybody that knew my number. So, it was still probably the fastest three weeks of my life to date, professionally, just dealing with the media, the easiest way to put it."

The Academy Award-winning actor, who had long called Santa Fe home, had been a fixture in the tight-knit New Mexico community since the 1980s. While many knew him for his iconic Hollywood roles — including in "Superman" — locals remember a different side of the star.

As the story gained national traction, the former fire chief admitted he had not anticipated the scale of attention.

"I didn't realize how big the story was going to be. I think when I first got the call, it was not that big of a deal. And then looking back a year later, two press releases with 50 cameras, I never would have thought it was that big of a coverage … Just continuous news coverage was a very unique situation for me."

On Feb. 26, 2025, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the couple’s home on Old Sunset Trail around 1:45 p.m. Hackman, 95, Arakawa, 64, and one of their dogs were found dead inside the residence.

Moya continued to tell Fox News Digital that for first responders, the name attached to a call does not change the mission.

"We handle it like everybody else, and we treat everybody the same. I think that's what people don't understand, is that it's a call to us. We don't go into who this person is. We just handle the call and move on… We're professionals, just like any other profession, and we stay professional throughout the call, whoever that person is, we're helping that day."

The chief said training and strict protocols help first responders manage high-profile situations while maintaining dignity and privacy.

"I think our training comes a lot into it. We have to treat everybody the same. We have a lot of rules behind protecting people's personal information. And I think it's just training and professionalism of the fire departments nationwide on how we handle situations like that."

While officials navigated media scrutiny, members of the Santa Fe community were processing the loss on a deeply personal level.

"It's very sentimental, and it's bittersweet. We had no idea what was going on, and we were caught off guard. We thought we would have our treasure for a very long time," Kathleen O'Brien, owner of Harry’s Roadhouse — a restaurant Hackman frequented — said.

Those who served the couple remember Hackman’s kind personality.

O'Brien called Hackman "such a responsible gentleman who was so kind to our crews," adding, "He never said a harsh word about anything. He was always so gracious, and so was Betsy. They would have business meetings here once a week when he was writing his books. So he would sit on the portal or the patio, and he would be there for an hour or two. And he was just always so polite."

Hackman’s wife was often by his side in recent years — a familiar sight to locals who regularly spotted the couple around town.

The two were last pubically photographed together on March 28, 2024, outside Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen. Hackman held onto his wife's arm while gripping a walking cane in his other hand as they exited the restaurant.

Friends say Arakawa was fiercely protective, helping the actor find peace in his later years.

On March 7, 2025, authorities announced Hackman had died of hypertensive atherosclerosis cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer’s disease listed as a contributing factor. Arakawa died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare rodent-borne illness, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

Hackman, the two-time Oscar winner known for iconic roles in "The French Connection" and "Unforgiven," stepped away from acting in 2008.

In retirement, he chose a quieter life — far from the spotlight — with his loving wife.