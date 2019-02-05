Bradley Cooper on singing ‘Shallow’ from ‘A Star Is Born’ live at the Oscars: ‘I’m sure I’ll be terrified’

Bradley Cooper admitted he may have a touch of stage fright when he sings live at the Oscars alongside Lady Gaga.

The actor and pop star will perform the song "Shallow" from their hit movie “A Star Is Born” at the 91st Academy Awards on Feb. 24, the organization announced last week.

“I’m sure I’ll be terrified,” the actor told E! News in response to the news.

This isn’t the first time the duo has performed “Shallow” live, however. In late January, Cooper – who, aside from co-starring in the movie, also served as its director – and Gaga went viral after he took the stage at the singer’s show in Las Vegas, taking many fans by surprise.

"That was terrifying," Cooper told E! News of the Vegas appearance. "I just had to like, Zen out and just pray that I wouldn't ruin her show.”

“She just crushed it for two hours… and I thought, 'Please, let me just be on pitch,’” he added.

“Shallow” won Best Original Song at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards. It also received an Oscar nod in the same category.

Both Cooper and Gaga have been nominated for Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively, while “A Star is Born” also received an Oscar nod for Best Picture.