Lady Gaga channels Judy Garland's 'A Star Is Born' on 2019 Golden Globes red carpet

Lady Gaga is nominated for two Golden Globes for her work in "A Star Is Born," and the singer and actress channeled her own inner Judy Garland on the red carpet.

Mother Monster's periwinkle Valentino gown evoked images of Garland's final scene in the 1954 version of "A Star Is Born," but Gaga insists that the resemblance was unintentional.

"We didn't say that [we wanted to emulate Garland's look]," Gaga told Entertainment Tonight. "No, but it looks an awful lot like that, doesn't it? She looks beautiful. This is Valentino Couture custom creation for me. That's special, except I'm missing the gloves."



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added to ET host Nancy O'Dell, "Thank you for showing me that. It made my night."

Lady Gaga is up for best actress in a drama for her role of Ally in "A Star Is Born."

She and co-star and director Bradley Cooper also scored a nod together for best original song for "Shallow."