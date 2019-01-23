Lady Gaga responds to Bradley Cooper's best director Oscar snub for 'A Star Is Born'

Lady Gaga is elated at her and Bradley Cooper's Oscar nominations for "A Star Is Born" — so much so that his apparent snub for directing doesn't bother her much.

"At the end of the day, he knows that he’s the best director in my eyes, and in all of our eyes as his cast," Gaga, 32, told The Los Angeles Times on Tuesday.

She added, "I know that he’s so happy that we've all been nominated and that the film was recognized and we all feel really, really beyond elated for the recognition."

"A Star Is Born" was nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Sound Mixing and Cinematography, as well as Best Original Song for "Shallow."

Lady Gaga got a nod for Best Actress, Bradley Cooper for Best Actor, and Sam Elliott for Best Supporting actor.

"It was always like I felt like I was them, even though I wasn't there. It was always a big deal with my family."

"There's really no award that is more esteemed than the Oscar in acting, and for music, it is also extremely special," Gaga said. 'Since I was a little girl, I always admired all of the artists that put in so much hard work and passion into filmmaking. Watching the award shows, I used to cry with them."

The Oscars will air on ABC on Feb. 24.