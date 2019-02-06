Bradley Cooper 'embarrassed' at Oscar snub for best director for 'A Star Is Born'

Bradley Cooper was deeply bummed after the Oscars snubbed him in the best director category for "A Star Is Born."

BRADLEY COOPER 'TERRIFIED' TO PERFORM 'SHALLOW' FROM 'A STAR IS BORN' WITH LADY GAGA AT THE OSCARS

Cooper, 44, made his directorial debut with the Lady Gaga star vehicle, which has racked up nearly $418 million at the global box office since its October 2018 release.

“I was embarrassed," Cooper confessed in "Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square" (via People) on Tuesday. "I was at a coffee shop in New York City and looked down at my phone and [my publicist] has told me congratulations and said what we had been nominated for."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added, "They didn’t even give me the bad news."

Cooper was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for his work on "A Star Is Born." Sam Elliott earned a Best Supporting Actor nomination, while Gaga earned a Best Actress nod.

The film was also nominated for Best Original Song for "Shallow," but the directing snub still hurt Cooper.

BRADLEY COOPER TALKS DIRECTING LADY GAGA IN 'A STAR IS BORN'

He admitted, “I was embarrassed because I felt I hadn’t done my job.”

Cooper's co-star Gaga disagreed.

"At the end of the day, he knows that he’s the best director in my eyes, and in all of our eyes as his cast," she said last month. "I know that he’s so happy that we've all been nominated and that the film was recognized and we all feel really, really beyond elated for the recognition."