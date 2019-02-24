Oscars 2019 partial winners list

The biggest movie stars of the year gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday to shower films like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “BlacKKKlansman” and “Green Book” with praise and accolades for all aspects of filmmaking at the 91st Academy Awards.

The run-up to the 91st Academy Awards has been a series of missteps and backtracks by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. A new best "popular film" category was in, and then it was out. Kevin Hart was host and then he wasn't. Some categories were removed from the live broadcast, and then they were back.

But if the script this Oscar season has been constantly rewritten, the film academy was hoping for a Hollywood ending (and much better ratings than the all-time low viewership last year). Still, for the stars, it's all about whether or not they win or lose on the big night.

To help keep track of all the big winners in 2019, below is a rundown of this year’s winners:

- best supporting actress: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

- best documentary (feature): "Free Solo"

- best makeup and hairstyling: Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney, "Vice"

- best costume design: Ruth Carter, 'Black Panther'

- best production design: Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart, "Black Panther"

This list will be updated throughout the show.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.